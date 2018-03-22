By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Science Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago and the Argonne National Laboratory have designed a new lithium-air battery that works in a natural-air environment while continuing to function after hundreds of charge-discharge cycles. "This first demonstration of a true lithium-air battery is an important step toward what we call 'beyond lithium-ion' batteries, but we have more work to do in order to commercialize it." As a replacement for lithium-ion, Metal-air batteries, specifically zinc-air, have created a lot of excitement in the battery sector. Theoretically, they can hold nine-times more energy than a lithium-ion battery. A Lithium-air battery potentially has 5–15 times the specific energy of a Lithium-ion battery Charge-discharge diagram for a lithium-air battery Na9234 However, there are very few lithium-air batteries that are capable of running on air instead of pure oxygen. And, they can only be recharged about 10 times before the lithium salts clog up the electrodes, according to The vision of a lithium-air battery In a perfect world, researchers say a lithium-air battery works by combining the lithium present in the anode with oxygen from the air to produce lithium peroxide on the cathode during the discharge phase. The lithium peroxide would be broken back down into its lithium and oxygen components during the charge phase. However, the problem is that nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and water vapor in the air react with ions at the battery's electrodes, gumming them up and preventing the electrodes from holding a charge. This is why pure oxygen, which has no other components, has been tried in what they call lithium-oxygen batteries. Cutaway rendering of the battery pack in the Chevrolet Volt. General Motors These experimental batteries have relied on tanks of pure oxygen, but doing so limits their practicality and poses serious safety risks due to the flammability of oxygen, reports "A few others have tried to build lithium-air battery cells, but they failed because of poor cycle life," said Larry Curtiss, co-principal author, and Argonne Distinguished Fellow. Overcoming the problem To overcome the problem of poor cycle life, the UIC-Argonne research team came up with a unique combination of an anode, cathode, and electrolyte -- the three main components of any battery - creating a system comprising a lithium carbonate-based protected anode, a molybdenum disulfide cathode, and an ionic liquid/dimethyl sulfoxide electrolyte. The research team electrochemically deposited lithium carbonate and carbon onto lithium chips. This coating allows lithium ions to pass through but stops the nitrogen, carbon dioxide and water vapor from coming in contact with the reactive lithium at the electrode surface. In Robert Klie, Mohammad Asadi, Amin Salehi-Khojin and Fatemeh Khalili. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine) UIC Today ‘The beauty of this design is that we can get all the benefits of a pure oxygen atmosphere while using air,’ Salehi-Khojin says. ‘The components of the battery isolate nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and water vapor so they can’t participate in unwanted side reactions." "The complete architectural overhaul we performed on this battery by redesigning every part of it, helped us enable the reactions we wanted to occur and prevent or block those that would ultimately cause the battery to go dead," said Salehi-Khojin. 