By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science The accidental discovery of strange life forms on a boulder beneath the ice shelves of the Antarctic has confounded scientists with the British Antarctic Survey (BAS). The BAS survey team was drilling through 900 meters (2,953 feet0 of ice, and it's important to note that their location was 260 kilometers (162 miles) away from the open ocean, under complete darkness and temperatures of -2.2 °C. (28 °F). Very few animals have ever been observed in these extreme conditions because they are so far from sunlight and any obvious source of food. The discovery of the unexpected life forms found by the scientists is documented in the journal Figure 1. Antarctic ice shelf borehole locations with seafloor images. Details for each location can be found in Table 1. New records with life present from this study are marked with a star, boreholes where life was observed with a black circle and where no life was observed or reported with a white circle. Huw James Griffiths et. al. An accidental discovery Dr. James Smith, a geologist at BAS, was part of the drilling team. He says: “We were expecting to retrieve a sediment core from under the ice shelf, so it came as a bit of a surprise when we hit the boulder and saw from the video footage that there were animals living on it.” “Our discovery raises so many more questions than it answers, such as how did they get there? What are they eating? How long have they been there? How common are these boulders covered in life? Are these the same species as we see outside the ice shelf or are they new species? And what would happen to these communities if the ice shelf collapsed,?” Dr. Griffiths wonders. Strange creatures accidentally discovered beneath Antarctica's ice shelves https://t.co/bet5kwbhbE via @frontiersin @EurekAlert — Huw Griffiths (@griffiths_huw) February 15, 2021 Breaking all the rules The study has a very appropriate title - "Breaking All the Rules: The First Recorded Hard Substrate Sessile Benthic Community Far Beneath an Antarctic Ice Shelf." What the team found is the first-ever record of a hard substrate (i.e. a boulder) community deep beneath an ice shelf. It just was not expected to be found in such an extreme environment. A sessile Benthic community is a community of organisms that live on, in, or near the seabed, river, lake, or stream bottom, also known as the benthic zone. That they were found so deep under the ocean is not that unusual because some organisms have adapted to deep-water pressure. Because light is absorbed before it can reach deep ocean-water, the food source for deep benthic ecosystems is often organic matter from higher up in the water column that drifts down to the depths. The researchers note that given the water currents in the region, they calculate that this community may be as much as 1500 km upstream from the closest source of photosynthesis. “This discovery is one of those fortunate accidents that pushes ideas in a different direction and shows us that #Antarctic marine life is incredibly special and amazingly adapted to a frozen world,” says BAS scientist @griffiths_huw



