The number of cases of Legionella is increasing globally, with a marked change recorded in the U.S. The number of cases now stands, typically, at 10,000 cases per year
. The disease is a form of pneumonia caused by Legionella
bacteria (L. pneumophila
). These organisms can be inhaled into the lungs through water aerosols and droplet, suspended in the air when water is used. Signs and symptoms typically include
fever, cough, and chest pain, and it can result in death in up to 10 percent of cases.
There is also a non-pneumonic form of infection
which does not typically need medical interventions. However, for those who develop the pneumonic form require treatment with antibiotics, following diagnosis.
These cases could increase due to the risks around workplaces that have not been properly maintained, due to many offices not being occupied due to coronavirus restrictions. To control legionella, air conditioning systems needs to run, showers flushed regularly, taps turned on, and so on. With hot water systems, these need to be run at temperatures above 60°C
. The chances of bacteria forming in many business premises water system becomes more certain when such systems remain unused for considerable periods of time.
According to the American Society for Microbiology
, Legionella
are common contaminants in water systems and cause Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. Aging infrastructure and a more vulnerable population mean Legionnaires' is on the rise. The ability of clinical laboratories to recognize Legionella bacteria is key to limiting their spread.