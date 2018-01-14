By By Karen Graham 13 hours ago in Science As carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the atmosphere rise, more CO2 is absorbed into our oceans, making them more acidic. We know the problems this has caused in the saltwater environment. Now, rising CO2 levels are also affecting some freshwaters, too. The study was conducted by aquatic biologists at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany. They found that some freshwater ecosystems have become more acidic with rising pCO2 levels (Partial pressure of CO2 is a measure that reflects the carbon dioxide exchange between the lake and its environment), using data spanning 35 years, from 1981-2015. Four Scientists take samples of water from floating contraptions used to predict the acidity in the oceans, on June 3, 2010, off the scientific outpost of Ny-Alesund, in Norway Martin Bureau, AFP/File What the study found With the continuous rise in pCO2 levels in the four reservoirs, there was also a 0.3 decrease in the pH level. This is actually three times what has been measured in oceans since the industrial revolution. The researchers found that while lakes may be absorbing some CO2 from the atmosphere, like the oceans, they are getting much more of the greenhouse gas from emissions settling in the soil and washing into freshwater. "Ocean acidification is often called the 'climate change's equally evil twin,' and many current investigations describe tremendous effects of rising CO2 levels on marine ecosystems," says Linda Weiss at Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany. "However, freshwater ecosystems have been largely overlooked. Our data indicate another pCO2 problem: pCO2-dependent freshwater acidification." The Daphnia water flea dons its armor when a predator is near. The left images shows a water flea without its armor. The right images show a defended form with spikes or a helmet Linda Weiss and Sina Becker What are the effects of more acidic freshwater? And this is one question researchers wanted to answer, so they started out by looking at To closely examine what happens to Daphnia in the presence of acidic water, the researchers examined the effect that high CO2 had on the behavior of two species of the water flea under The Daphnias' sense of danger was dulled under rising CO2 levels. The team tested the water flea's responses in both waters with predator cues and with varying levels of partial CO2. Ad most interesting, the researchers found that the elevated CO2 was responsible, rather than the reduced pH for the dulled sense of danger in the little critters. Daphnia pulex Paul Hebert The researchers admit that it is unclear why CO2 leads Daphnia to lower its defenses, however, they suggest that perhaps CO2 acts as an anesthetic or narcotic, blunting the water flea's defenses. "High levels of CO2 reduce the Daphnia's ability to detect their predator," Weiss says. "This reduces the expression of morphological defenses, rendering them more vulnerable." She adds that such effects on Daphnia may have broader effects on freshwater communities. "We now want to know the global degree of this phenomenon," Weiss says. The question is: "Are all freshwater impoundments prone to this kind of acidification?" Rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere being absorbed into the world's oceans have created a wide range of well-documented problems for marine animals and ecosystems. The researchers admit that it is unclear why CO2 leads Daphnia to lower its defenses, however, they suggest that perhaps CO2 acts as an anesthetic or narcotic, blunting the water flea's defenses."High levels of CO2 reduce the Daphnia's ability to detect their predator," Weiss says. "This reduces the expression of morphological defenses, rendering them more vulnerable." She adds that such effects on Daphnia may have broader effects on freshwater communities."We now want to know the global degree of this phenomenon," Weiss says. The question is: "Are all freshwater impoundments prone to this kind of acidification?"