Alz1 has launched the first solution to detect and reduce high free copper levels — a risk factor associated with Alzheimer's disease — through a in-home blood test and dietary supplement to lower free copper levels. The kit was developed through AI. To understand more about the kit and its development, Digital Journal spoke with Digital Journal: What are the causative factors for Alzheimer's disease? Diego Mortillaro: Alzheimer's disease is caused by the death of neurons in specific areas of the brain involved in memory. Over time, it spreads to different regions of the cerebral cortex that shrink, eventually leading to death. Alzheimer's disease is thought to be caused by the abnormal build-up of beta-amyloid proteins, deposits of which form plaques around brain cells, and by other proteins called tau, deposits of which form tangles within brain cells. As brain cells become affected, there's also a decrease in neurotransmitters that allow communications between neurons. For example, acetylcholine is particularly low in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease. Even though it's not known exactly what causes this process to begin, it is known that the process begins many years before symptoms appear. Numerous drugs designed to clear the brain of beta-amyloid plaques and tau proteins failed to halt the progression of the disease, and there is still no cure to this day. Scientists believe that many factors influence when Alzheimer's disease begins and how it progresses. The causes of late-onset Alzheimer's disease are increasing age and a combination of genetic, lifestyle and environmental factors, including inflammation, production of unstable molecules called free radicals, breakdown of energy production within cells and breakdown of metal homeostasis. DJ: What specific research links free copper with the disease? Mortillaro: The beta-amyloid compound is considered one of the major “killers” in Alzheimer’s disease, triggering mechanisms for anticipated synaptic and neuronal dysfunction that eventually lead to neuronal death. Currently, about 1,500 scientific articles have been published on the topic of “copper and Alzheimer’s disease, and our researchers are part of one of the leading groups in this field of research worldwide. Free copper, also known as non-ceruloplasmin (Non-Cp) copper, is an exchangeable and toxic pool of copper in serum loosely bound to small molecular weight micronutrients. It reaches organs and tissue, including the brain, crossing the brain-blood barrier (BBB), and levels above normal values (0.1-1.6 micromolar) are available for oxidative stress reactions that destroy neuronal cell components, eventually leading to brain cell death. In a 15-year period, we have tested thousands of Alzheimer’s disease patients and subjects ‘at risk’ for Alzheimer’s disease, Briefly, our results between 2005-2008 demonstrated that the levels of free copper are about threefold higher in Alzheimer’s disease patients than in healthy individuals and that this copper can cross the filter of the BBB, which separates the blood from the brain. This evidence allows us to figure out copper’s reaction with beta-amyloid in the brain, in those areas where it accumulates and are more sensible to the Alzheimer’s disease pathology. In a 2006 study, in fact, we demonstrated that higher levels of copper in cerebrospinal fluid of Alzheimer’s disease patients correlated with higher levels of free copper in the serum. Moreover, in the same study, we demonstrated beta-amyloid and tau proteins in the cerebrospinal fluid specifically correlated with the higher levels of free copper in serum and with cognitive deficits in verbal memory and in mini-mental state examination (MMSE) in the same way that beta-amyloid does. These important results were subsequently confirmed by an Australian study demonstrating that labile copper in the brain, which resembles free copper in serum, is increased in Brodman areaes (BA46 and BA22) of 25 percent of Alzheimer’s disease subjects compared to healthy controls, even though the total amount of copper in Alzheimer’s disease brain was decreased. A study of Singh and colleagues demonstrated that free copper causes beta-amyloid buildup in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. The results from the James et al. study [2], at human brain level examined through autopsy, then confirm all our previous findings in living Alzheimer’s disease patients, demonstrating free copper increases are tightly linked to worst cognitive performance, as well as slowing of the electroencephalographic (EEG) rhythms. Then we analyzed, in detail, the relationship between free copper and the clinical worsening in an Alzheimer’s disease cohort clinically followed for a year [5], as well as the condition of mild cognitive impairment (MCI), which is a condition characterized by memory complaints, verifiable via objective measures, with a high probability to progress to full dementia, and it is then considered as a precursor of Alzheimer’s disease. Specifically, we studied the association of a wide set of biological markers with the patients’ scores in the MMSE, in the activities of daily living and instrumental of daily living tests, performed at study entry and then after one year. Our study revealed that free copper was the only predictor of a more severe decline (predicted probability of MMSE worsening. In other words, this study showed that free copper can predict the unfavorable evolution of cognitive function in Alzheimer’s disease patients since it identifies those patients at higher risk for a more severe decline. MCI is considered a prodromal Alzheimer’s disease condition, as reported above. In 2011, we published results from a study analyzing MCI subjects who were compared with elderly controls in terms of levels of serum copper, free copper and other biomarkers, including APOE4, the major genetic risk factor for sporadic Alzheimer’s disease. The groups were also compared in terms of demographic and cardiovascular risk factors. The comparison with an Alzheimer’s disease group of mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease patients was also evaluated, demonstrating that the chances to acquire MCI, which means to be at a higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease with respect to cognitive normal people, increased about 24% for each free copper unit (µmol/L) increment. In 2014, we demonstrated that levels of free copper are associated with MCI conversion to full dementia. This study included 42 MCI converters and 99 stable MCI, who clinically followed up at six-month intervals and were analyzed for levels of copper, ceruloplasmin, free copper, iron, transferrin, ferritin and APOE genotype. Amongst the evaluated parameters, the only significant predictor of conversion to Alzheimer’s disease was free copper. Subjects with free copper levels higher than 1.6 µM had a hazard conversion rate (50% of conversion in four years) that was about three times higher than those with values lower than 1.6 µmol/L (less than 20% in four years; [7]). This means that having levels of free copper higher than normal reference range increases three times the risk to convert to full dementia, with a rate of progression consistently faster (1.5 years, instead of four years). Recently, we and other researchers have evaluated copper heterogeneous results obtained worldwide in meta-analyses. Eight meta-analyses demonstrated that Alzheimer’s disease patients fail to maintain a physiological balance of Cu, showing increased Cu levels in the serum [8] and Cu depletion in the brain [9]. These studies revealed a composite pattern of Cu dysregulation in Alzheimer’s disease, with plasmatic increases of nonceruloplasmin-Cu. Increases in free Cu pertain to a percentage of AD patients, a copper-related Alzheimer’s disease subtype called ‘CuAD’. Free copper has 95 percent specificity in detecting patients affected by CuAD [11] that are characterized by higher frequency of gene variants of the ATP7B gene [11] at the basis of their susceptibility to copper exposure [12]. These gene variants are functional genetic variants that modify properties of the ATPasi7B protein [12] that increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. DJ: What is the purpose of Alz1? Mortillaro:The purpose of Alz1 is twofold: first, it detects and reduces high free copper levels – a risk factor associated with Alzheimer’s disease – through a first-of-its-kind in-home blood test and dietary supplement. Second, it provides consumers with the information they need to be proactive and take steps to reduce a major risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease, which affects nearly 6 million Americans. DJ: How does Alz1 utilize AI and machine learning? Mortillaro:We use algorithms and software to conduct the analysis of medical and research data. AI and machine learning allow us to analyze results faster and more accurately. This is a key process to be able to analyze associations and connections between free copper levels and outcomes. DJ: How was Alz1 developed and tested? Mortillaro:Alz1 was developed through more than 20 years of Alzheimer’s disease research with the expertise of Igea Pharma’s scientific advisory board. The Alz1 Kit and Tab are produced and tested in the Igea Research Corporation laboratory – a CLIA- and CAP-accredited lab. DJ: What should people do if they detect high levels of copper? Mortillaro:When test results show high free copper levels, we recommend users talk to their health care provider. We offer the Alz1 Tab, a natural dietary supplement designed to reduce and control free copper. Containing glutathione and oleuropein, among other ingredients, the Alz1 Tab could be useful in protecting against neurodegeneration. DJ: What has been the response to the device from the medical establishment? Mortillaro:The medical community is interested and excited about a first-ever product that effectively tests for free copper. Developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease is very challenging, in fact, several of the most promising programs to develop drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease have failed in recent years. Proactive healthcare habits are important to help protect individuals from the most common cause of dementia. With the number of Alzheimer’s cases expected to more than double by 2050, our mission is to find better, more convenient ways to help consumers have a positive impact on proven risk factors for Alzheimer’s. Alz1 is a brand of Igea Pharma, and it is focused on developing proactive healthcare in Alzheimer’s disease. 