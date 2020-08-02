Proportion of asymptomatic coronavirus carriers above 70 percent

By By Tim Sandle 55 mins ago in Science As part of Digital Journal's review of coronavirus related research, we look at three areas of interest. These relate to the proportion of asymptomatic individuals, the reasons why we're along way off from herd immunity, and testing goals. COVID-19 pathophysiology The probability of symptoms and critical disease after SARS-CoV-2 infection have been quantified, according to a new study. The researchers quantified the probability of developing symptoms and the chance of these leading to the occurrence of a critical disease (defined as one requiring intensive care or resulting in death), in relation to SARS-CoV-2 positive subjects. With the study, some 5,484 contacts of SARS-CoV-2 index cases detected in Lombardy, Italy were reviewed, and the positive subjects were identified via nasal swabs and serological assays. It was found that 73.9 percent of the infected individuals (aged less than 60 years) did not develop symptoms, showing the proportion of the population who are asymptomatic. However, the risk of developing symptoms increased with age. Also rising with age was the risk of serious illness, with 6.6 percent of infected subjects older than 60 years going on to develop a critical disease. Finally, the study affirmed earlier findings, indicating that males are at significantly higher risk of suffering with a serious COVID-19 related illness. The research is titled " To look further into these types of observations, a new study has been instigated into the long-term health impacts of COVID-19. This is being led by the U.K. Research and Innovation and the National Institute for Health Research. Mask-wearing is not common in Australia and has not been part of the country's COVID-19 response until recently William WEST, AFP Challenges of herd immunity A new study looking at SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence in COVID-19 hotspots has been running, as reported in The Lancet. The study considers the first SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence studies from COVID-19 hotspots in China, the USA, Switzerland, and Spain. Britain is one of a number of countries conducting vaccine trials for COVID-19 BEN STANSALL, AFP How to test and when to test Test sensitivity should be secondary to frequency and turnaround time for COVID-19 surveillance, according to a new study. In the study the authors modelled surveillance effectiveness considering test sensitivities, frequency, and sample-to-answer reporting time. Is it best to test more people for coronavirus using less accurate tests or to test fewer people with more accurate tests? This is one of the conundrums arising from out latest research round-up. 