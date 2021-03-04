By By Tim Sandle 3 hours ago in Science The biggest placebo-controlled trial of psychedelic medications yet run indicates that the reported psychological benefits of microdosing are in fact explainable by the placebo effect. Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound produced by some 200 types of fungus. These fungi are members of the genus Psilocybe, including P. azurescens, P. semilanceata, and P. cyanescens. This inference was drawn from a ‘self-blinding’ citizen science initiative. Here 191 participants were given instructions for how to incorporate a placebo control into a microdosing routine. It was found that all psychological outcomes improved significantly based on the starting baseline and as measured across a four week period. This was irrespective a study participant was a member of the microdose group or of the placebo group. To assess the psychological outcome, this was assessed based on acute responses, like emotional state, and post-acute states, like anxiety. Across these scales there was no significant difference. On this basis, the research findings would suggest that anecdotal benefits of microdosing are not based on an actual fungal derived chemical and instead they can be explained by the placebo effect. The research has been Microdosing refers to a practice where a user regularly doses him or herself with doses of psychedelic drugs. There have been reports inferring that microdosing enhances well-being and cognition. These practices are being picked up by some workers, keen to seek a performance enhancement. For example, it has been reported by the BBC that some workers in Silicon Valley are taking so-called “magic mushrooms" (a dose of psilocybin, an LSD-type of drug), to reach new levels of creativity. According to Forbes , some workers are spending $2,000 per month on the practice.Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound produced by some 200 types of fungus. These fungi are members of the genus Psilocybe, including P. azurescens, P. semilanceata, and P. cyanescens. New research suggests that the apparent enhancement effect from microdosing is based on the placebo effect, rather than a consequence of the administered low dose of the compound. The placebo effect is an established medical research outcome where a beneficial effect is produced by a placebo drug which cannot be attributed to the properties of the placebo itself. Instead, the beneficial outcome is attributable to a patient's belief in the treatment.This inference was drawn from a ‘self-blinding’ citizen science initiative. Here 191 participants were given instructions for how to incorporate a placebo control into a microdosing routine. It was found that all psychological outcomes improved significantly based on the starting baseline and as measured across a four week period. This was irrespective a study participant was a member of the microdose group or of the placebo group.To assess the psychological outcome, this was assessed based on acute responses, like emotional state, and post-acute states, like anxiety. Across these scales there was no significant difference. On this basis, the research findings would suggest that anecdotal benefits of microdosing are not based on an actual fungal derived chemical and instead they can be explained by the placebo effect.The research has been published in the journal eLife, titled "Self-blinding citizen science to explore psychedelic microdosing." More about Psychedelic drugs, Magic mushrooms, microdosing, Drugs Psychedelic drugs Magic mushrooms microdosing Drugs