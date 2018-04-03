The new collaboration makes use of Hologic’s mammography technologies together with Philips’ leading portfolio of ultrasound and X-ray systems. The aim is to develop technology that recognizes the growing trend in personalized medicines.
According to Rob Cascella
, who is the CEO of Diagnosis & Treatment, a subdivision of Royal Philips: “No two women are alike, and we are teaming up with care providers and leading industry partners to support the delivery of a tailored, seamless breast care experience for women.”
Innovative diagnostic imaging
The business leader adds: “partnership allows us to offer a complete set of innovative diagnostic imaging systems, software and services to our customers, including Hologic’s market-leading mammography solutions for breast screening and diagnosis of women in need of care.”
Examples of applications include the use of advanced imaging for ultrasound to examine for breast cancer; an advanced magnetic resonance imaging scanner designed to speed up body scanning times; and the development of intelligent image analysis, where machine learning can help to guide medics in making decisions.
With the examination of breast cancer, the partnership will work on a three-dimensional mammography system, with the aim of coming up with the fastest, highest resolution breast tomosynthesis system
available.
Personalized medicine
Each of the technologies that arise from the partnership will be customized regional implementation and with the aim of meeting the local requirements of different medical facilities.
In related medical imaging news, ArtPix have developed
an advanced imaging platform called the DRF. The device delivers Radio-Fluoroscopy systems to the medical equipment market. The platform, designed to assist with medical X-rays, introduces a real 10-bit image pipeline and a set of unique algorithms based on parallel computing, providing real-time, full high definition images.
A further signal of how medical technology is changing comes from Carestream Health
, who have produced a Radiology Assistant, based on an algorithm called Coronary Calcium Scoring. This platform is designed to provide detailed findings based on diagnostic images. The images can be made available to radiologists within a few minutes following image acquisition.
Digital Journal has recently profiled a new artificial intelligence system for kidney disease analysis from Boston University School of Medicine. See the article: “AI technology improves kidney analysis
.”