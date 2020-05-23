Op-Ed: What the coronavirus R-number is and how to interpret it

By By Tim Sandle 45 mins ago in Science London - In the latest of the series of articles about the novel coronavirus, we consider the R-number: what it is and why it is important not to over-interpret it. In this context, long-term trends are important. In the video below we return to some core thoughts about the coronavirus itself – the SARS-CoV-2 virus - and consider aspects of viral infectivity. Specifically, this video is about the R-number. We’ll also touch on how the virus infects. To begin with, how infective is the virus? To understand viral infectivity, virologists use the basic reproductive number, which is the average number of other people an infected person could infect – the higher the number, the more people who could be infected. This is R is a dimensionless number, it is not an infection rate and it does not relate to time or any other parameter (so R cannot tell us how fast an infection will spread through a given community). Scientists calculated the R number through mathematical models, where the accuracy is dependent upon the quality of the data imputed. As a quick aside, many people have been watching or re-watching the movie Contagion. In this film, the methods depicted for calculating the R-number for the fictious disease were inaccurate (as With COVID-19 this ‘R’ number is between 2.0 and 3.0. To put this into context, this is far higher than flu (which averages at 1.3) (these figures are Furthermore, HIV and chicken pox may have the same R number, but to contract HIV bodily fluids need to be shared; with chicken pox, the virus can contracted by breathing in particles in the air – the same R-number but, under general circumstances, chicken pox could be easier to contract. Also, looping back to the reference to influenza, as a note of caution, the R values for past outbreaks may not be valid for current outbreaks of the same disease, so you should treat comparisons made by the media with caution. This also relates to what I said earlier about R not being an exponential. You cannot look at an R-nought value of 2 and conclude this means there will be two people infected today, four tomorrow, eight the next day, and so on. This is because the R-number is just one part of a bigger picture – a picture affected by time, space, society, public policy (each of which is dynamic and subject to constant change). We also need to consider the means of transmission. In terms of how deadly the virus is, estimates about the mortality rate vary, which is partly a reflection on the highly variable nature of data collection between countries, plus variations relating to testing regimes (countries like the UK have been very slow to introduce testing) and also with the accuracy of test kits. There are also vast differences in relation to the social policies in put in place across each region. The R number can be modified through measures like social distancing together with other public policy interventions. This means R is not a biological constant, health policies can alter it. Therefore, R data needs to be looked at over a long time period. This is the consequence of a lag in reporting the cases coupled with the natural delay in the onset of symptoms. We also need to consider what is probably a large number of asymptomatic carriers. R is also very general, it cannot tell us the difference in terms of infection rates between a hospital, care home, workplace, wider community and so on. We also need to be more nuanced, such as considering differences between the number of people who are currently infectious as well as the recorded number of new infections. Consider this point - as past infection rises, the effective R falls as there are less people who could get infected, but the drop in R doesn’t mean a fall in those who are infected. Hence, we also need to consider the proportion of the population that remains susceptible to infection. Virologists all this the This means it is quite challenging to get good estimates for the R number – and figures issued by governments should not be taken at face-value as single events, instead look at the trend. 