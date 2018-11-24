Op-Ed: Trump's thin grasp of science shows in his ignorant tweets

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science Displaying a thin grasp of science, President Donald Trump questioned the reality of global warming because it was cold outside. His ignorance of the facts on climate change and its real impact in the U.S. is a tragedy in the making. On Thursday, Trump tweeted - “This is the coldest weather in the history of the Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC, and one of the coldest Thanksgivings on record!” The president's tweets are in keeping with his disdain for science and show clearly his lack of understanding of the difference between weather and climate. As the AP notes, "Weather is like mood, which changes daily. Climate is like personality, which is long term." The effects of climate change, such as the flooding seen in North Carolina during Hurricane Florence in September 2018, will get worse unless more drastic action is taken to cut carbon emissions, a major US government report warned Alex EDELMAN, AFP/File And that is a good explanation for having a cold spell, even though the world is getting warmer. To put this “It’s all in the long-term trends,” concurs Dr. Gavin Schmidt, a climatologist at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Trump is also not paying much attention to the word "global." Global warming means exactly what it implies - warming on a global scale. .MikeBloomberg nails it: “Promoting coal at a climate summit is like promoting tobacco at a cancer summit” iAV5QVUUZx — Climate Reality (@ClimateReality) November 24, 2018 National Climate Assessment On Friday, the White House produced the Scientists have found that climate change increased the rainfall in Puerto Rico's storm Maria in 2017 by nine percent Ricardo ARDUENGO, AFP/File “Climate change is transforming where and how we live and presents growing challenges to human health and quality of life, the economy, and the natural systems that support us,” the report says. One big question on many people's minds is why the climate assessment report, mandated by law to be published every two years, was issued on Friday, one day after Thanksgiving and on "Black Friday," a day when many Americans are out shopping for Christmas. You could say that "Black Friday" may have been the perfect day to put out such a harrowing report. The report talks about how climate change, caused by the burning of fossil fuels is hurting every region in the U.S., including damaging every sector of the economy. The report also gives disturbing statistics on the number of deaths we can expect. The cost of climate-related disasters hit $2.25 billion over the last two decades, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said, listing United States, China, Japan and India as countries where the financial toll has been highest DAVID MCNEW, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File While we do have those who deny that climate change is real, they need to ask the farmers in the Midwest and in our southern states what they think about climate change. Ask the parents of children being diagnosed with asthma at increased rates. Ask our elderly about global warming and its impact on their health. Be sure to tell Californians that climate change is all in their minds as they continue to look for the remains of friends and family lost in this month's wildfires. Global warming is real, as real as the sun coming up every morning, and yet we have a leader who is planning to promote dirty coal at the G20 meeting coming up next month. We have an administration that has done away with environmental regulations, allowed drilling for oil in the Arctic, loosened automobile emission rules, and in general, made America a more dangerous place to live. Remember one thing, though - We do have a say in how we want to live and what kind of quality of life we want for our future generations. Don't let this opportunity pass you by. Remember one thing, though - We do have a say in how we want to live and what kind of quality of life we want for our future generations. Don't let this opportunity pass you by.