By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Science Chicago - Yep, it’s true. Talking to “other things” is perfectly normal. Better still, there’s even a reason for it being normal. Anthropomorphism, the practice of humanizing non-humans, turns out to be sane, if you like that sort of thing. A cat called Gizmo spots something of interest. Tim Sandle The theory goes: • • Naming things after significant people is a similar, “reciprocal” form of this behaviour, like naming a tank after your mother. • Behaviour of “objects” has obvious human connotations, and is in context with your relationship with that object. • People find faces where there aren’t actual faces; again, humanizing, and sometimes it’s fun. Headlights can be eyes, etc. is a natural extension of facial recognition. A cat walks across the desk at an IT office in Tokyo, where felines help alleviate stress and anxiety YOKO AKIYOSHI, AFP Now a slightly oblique approach – Communication is a sign of intelligence, right? When you’re talking to a dog or cat, who’s trying harder to communicate, you or the dog or cat? Anthropomorphism needs to grow up a bit, in my view. Animism, which is pretty similar, attributing spirit to a vast range of things, works on a more subtle basis. Places have spirit, another human association, however dismally defined by modern “thinking”. Animals are spirits. Natural phenomena are the incarnations of a bigger being, a god, etc. Now, with a pretty dubious (but smug) bit of logical correlation: *If anthropomorphizing objects and living things is OK, what about those other things that make people wonder? Why do some places feel friendly, and others hostile, even when there’s nobody else there? *Where does this type of association stop, if anywhere? What if this apparently default approach to humanizing things is a good core instinct, just buried under the craploads of material logic? Behaviourism has a serious tendency to underestimate the value of instinct. If humanizing is a survival tactic, a “maybe this thing is alive and dangerous” approach, it’s obviously more than just joining the subconscious dots. Remember also that for thousands of years, humans have dressed up as non-humans, from animals to specific events, and other things. They still do. I think behaviourism has just hit a very important field of research, perhaps a major therapeutic tool, and definitely a huge area of interest. Let’s see where this goes, and it does deserve to go somewhere, it’s good work. I think behaviourism has just hit a very important field of research, perhaps a major therapeutic tool, and definitely a huge area of interest. Let's see where this goes, and it does deserve to go somewhere, it's good work. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com