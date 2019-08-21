By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Science Ithaca - A new method for detecting bioluminescence from exoplanets may be the way of the future for finding life on these planets and may have applications on Earth. Bioluminescence on Earth is well known. It’s used for various purposes, particularly in deep oceans and by some marine organisms. One of the uses is to turn harmful radiation into harmless radiation, by using the spectral shift in the organism to alter the radiation spectrum for absorption. Stellar flares put out a vast range of radiation, some of which is very dangerous. This defence would be a good all-round option and perhaps a very necessary adaption to hostile radiation environments. The relatively cool red dwarfs are extremely long-lived stars, but occasionally fire out these big bursts of radiation. They may do so to the point where adaption is the logical evolutionary remedy. Fortunately, the nearest star to Earth, Proxima Centauri, is a likely candidate for testing out this theory. It’s only 4.5 light years away, so information would be pretty easy to access and analyse. Applications on Earth (What if there’s extra non-visual spectrum in bioluminescence, though? Is it possible to detect organisms reacting to radiation like added light or other stimuli? The visible spectrum is never the whole story in any form of light. Bioluminescence may have more stories to tell with wider bandwidths.) Tricorders, forward! This tech is clearly at a very early stage of development. It’d be nice to think that it can be adapted to medical uses for disease management, planetary exploration and even around the home for finding moulds and similar organisms. A portable version would be a natural development. 