Op-Ed: Earth magnetic pole flip – Info, non-info, and godawful info

By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Science Sydney - As those living in the non-politically insane real world know, the earth’s magnetic field is moving around. There’s a possibility of a pole flip, and that’s apparently an excuse for dismal information quality. Dismal barely describes it. Opinions vary about the actual effects of a polar flip. The consensus, such as it is, is that weakening the Earth’s magnetic fields is “not safe for baby” in terms of vast amounts of hard radiation hitting Earth, people, and other stuff and particularly nasty for electronics of all kinds. This is quite literally the level of information being lugged around online. What a surprise. An electromagnetic phenomenon affects things using electromagnetism. Like a hurricane in the bath might upset your rubber duck. Now is the time to flee back to the playroom and tell Teddy all about it. Yeesh. The sheer banality of some of the coverage of this very important issue ought to be a criminal offense. Also highly criminally offensive, the lack of integrated information about these things is infuriating. Try this series of logical steps: • There’s a clear rapid magnetic polar movement. • There should be other integrated data to relate this pole move to things like the physical source of Earth’s magnetic fields. That’s geo, gravity indicators, etc. Join dots, O noble searcher for the obvious. It ain’t easy. • Now try finding that data. I spent some time this morning looking for information. I found the South Atlantic Anomaly, (SAA), which may or may not be an indicator of a larger systemic shift. It’s a large and spreading thing which is supposedly so dangerous that satellites have to turn off when flying over it or get burned out. This thing has grown by over 20% in recent years. I found the gravity map of Earth, which showed a lot of different things but no direct association to the SAA. (There may well not be any information. Maybe gravity isn’t the issue with the SAA. However, even finding that out was absurdly difficult.) I eventually discovered that there is a mechanism in the Earth’s core that explains the movement of the north magnetic pole; A polar flip, however, means the poles transpose. During that time there’s a period of instability and weaker magnetic fields, according to popular science/folklore/ nobody knows. That’s what’s so damn dangerous. Excuse a short but meaningful and murderously sincere rant here – Of all the useless, disorganized, chicken-brainless non-attempts at simple integration of facts I have ever seen! Trying to find correlative data for this magnetic pole flip was unbelievably frustrating. Gravity, geo, magnetic fields, etc. are all part of the holistic process we call Earth. What is so incomprehensible about that? Why is this important, you ask, languidly looking up from your brochure for buying palatial new cave apartments in the Gobi desert? Waaal, Goober…: Tussling magnetic blobs deep below Earth’s surface appear to be at the root of the phenomenon of rapid magnetic pole drift since the 1990s. ESA 1. The pole flip might well be as dangerous as some say it is. The delightful electronic world could go largely on the blink for a while. Say a few hundred years. Even the impact of that’s not clear from the pitifully vague analyses I’ve seen. 2. There’s another issue here: As we’ve just seen from the last four years of unalloyed informational bliss, disinformation thrives in any ambiguous environment. Spreading non-information about a major hit to the world doesn’t exactly help. Kookdom doesn’t mind a little hysteria. This is another end of world scenario for the nutcases which will no doubt involve more conspiracy theories and related merchandise sales. Well, whoopee. Now try managing that large global mess if anything at all hits the fan. 3. The lack of integrated all-relevant-sources data for major planetary systems like poles is utterly appalling. OK, nobody’s too sure what a pole flip will do; not having enough data to ask, let alone answer questions, however, is beyond belief. Having reassured you with this adorably coy description of issues: A serious weakening of the Earth’s magnetic field will definitely cause major issues. • There’s no apparent study of actual physical effects in given scenarios beyond clueless speculation. The effects of any level of radiation would be easy to simulate, but that’s too much trouble, I gather. • Radiation can do a lot of damage to unshielded people, as well as equipment, in a hurry. That’s not in dispute. • We don’t seem to have a lot of ideas about radiation shielding. I put this lack of comprehension down to vast levels of stupidity, but the risks are real enough to warrant some thought at least. Check out the vast amounts of information and non-information and see if you can form a clear picture of anything: North magnetic pole shift South Atlantic Anomaly ...Now read the Point made? What is wrong with the idea of an integrated data system where you can even use super-advanced 1990s tech like graphic overlays to see what’s happened or happening, where and when? This shambles simply can’t deliver integrated information in any useful single stream. The tech required is phone-level tech now, so that means geoscience and everyone else get it around 2500 or so, right? Polar flips happen regularly, about every 300,000 years or so. This one is if anything overdue if the dismal infantile babble trying to pass itself off as news is anything to go by. The last flip was supposedly 780,000 years ago. The theory, so far, is that Earth’s magnetic field could reduce to about 10% of what it is now. Exactly where this 10% figure came from is unclear.Opinions vary about the actual effects of a polar flip. The consensus, such as it is, is that weakening the Earth’s magnetic fields is “not safe for baby” in terms of vast amounts of hard radiation hitting Earth, people, and other stuff and particularly nasty for electronics of all kinds. This is quite literally the level of information being lugged around online.What a surprise. An electromagnetic phenomenon affects things using electromagnetism. Like a hurricane in the bath might upset your rubber duck. Now is the time to flee back to the playroom and tell Teddy all about it. Yeesh. The sheer banality of some of the coverage of this very important issue ought to be a criminal offense.Also highly criminally offensive, the lack of integrated information about these things is infuriating. Try this series of logical steps:• There’s a clear rapid magnetic polar movement.• There should be other integrated data to relate this pole move to things like the physical source of Earth’s magnetic fields. That’s geo, gravity indicators, etc. Join dots, O noble searcher for the obvious. It ain’t easy.• Now try finding that data.I spent some time this morning looking for information. I found the South Atlantic Anomaly, (SAA), which may or may not be an indicator of a larger systemic shift. It’s a large and spreading thing which is supposedly so dangerous that satellites have to turn off when flying over it or get burned out. This thing has grown by over 20% in recent years. I found the gravity map of Earth, which showed a lot of different things but no direct association to the SAA. (There may well not be any information. Maybe gravity isn’t the issue with the SAA. However, even finding that out was absurdly difficult.)I eventually discovered that there is a mechanism in the Earth’s core that explains the movement of the north magnetic pole; two “duelling blobs” in the core . This information has been around for ages and never gets mentioned in the basic explanations of the polar moves. Correlative information? Direct relation to a polar flip? Nope. Stay tuned for next episode, presumably.A polar flip, however, means the poles transpose. During that time there’s a period of instability and weaker magnetic fields, according to popular science/folklore/ nobody knows. That’s what’s so damn dangerous.Excuse a short but meaningful and murderously sincere rant here –Of all the useless, disorganized, chicken-brainless non-attempts at simple integration of facts I have ever seen! Trying to find correlative data for this magnetic pole flip was unbelievably frustrating. Gravity, geo, magnetic fields, etc. are all part of the holistic process we call Earth. What is so incomprehensible about that?Why is this important, you ask, languidly looking up from your brochure for buying palatial new cave apartments in the Gobi desert?Waaal, Goober…:1. The pole flip might well be as dangerous as some say it is. The delightful electronic world could go largely on the blink for a while. Say a few hundred years. Even the impact of that’s not clear from the pitifully vague analyses I’ve seen.2. There’s another issue here: As we’ve just seen from the last four years of unalloyed informational bliss, disinformation thrives in any ambiguous environment. Spreading non-information about a major hit to the world doesn’t exactly help. Kookdom doesn’t mind a little hysteria. This is another end of world scenario for the nutcases which will no doubt involve more conspiracy theories and related merchandise sales. Well, whoopee. Now try managing that large global mess if anything at all hits the fan.3. The lack of integrated all-relevant-sources data for major planetary systems like poles is utterly appalling. OK, nobody’s too sure what a pole flip will do; not having enough data to ask, let alone answer questions, however, is beyond belief.Having reassured you with this adorably coy description of issues:A serious weakening of the Earth’s magnetic field will definitely cause major issues.• There’s no apparent study of actual physical effects in given scenarios beyond clueless speculation. The effects of any level of radiation would be easy to simulate, but that’s too much trouble, I gather.• Radiation can do a lot of damage to unshielded people, as well as equipment, in a hurry. That’s not in dispute.• We don’t seem to have a lot of ideas about radiation shielding. I put this lack of comprehension down to vast levels of stupidity, but the risks are real enough to warrant some thought at least.Check out the vast amounts of information and non-information and see if you can form a clear picture of anything: Earth’s gravity is an ever-moving target ; why wouldn’t magnetic pole shifts, let alone flips, affect it? See if you can find even the SAA with this link....Now read the current news about the magnetic pole flip from all sources, deranged and otherwise, and give a mark out of 10 for usefulness.Point made? What is wrong with the idea of an integrated data system where you can even use super-advanced 1990s tech like graphic overlays to see what’s happened or happening, where and when? This shambles simply can’t deliver integrated information in any useful single stream. The tech required is phone-level tech now, so that means geoscience and everyone else get it around 2500 or so, right? This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about Earth magnetic pole flip, movement of magnetic pole data, South Atlantic Anomaly SAA, Integrated information systems, Geoscience Earth magnetic pole ... movement of magnetic... South Atlantic Anoma... Integrated informati... Geoscience astrophysics magneti... weakening of Earth m...