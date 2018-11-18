By By Paul Wallis 2 hours ago in Science Washington - The virtual super nova of interest in clean meat has arrived at the regulatory stage. The FDA and USDA are to jointly regulate lab grown meat, in a major new development. Clean meat is heading for the shelves with big money backing. That bit of news is likely to be the catalyst for Reinventing food for the future The huge change in agriculture that clean meat will bring has a lot of upsides, and no downsides: 1. Clean meat is grown like yoghurt. It’s a pretty straightforward process, no stresses on the animals, no hordes of antibiotics, hormones, etc. required. If you’re thinking that means clean meat is really clean, and lacks the “entertainment value” of guessing if there are risks, bingo. 2. Demand for protein with an anticipated 11 billion people by 2100 means that current livestock production is non-viable. The logistics, pollution, costs, and sheer scale of land use are totally unsustainable. Clean meat solves the demand issue and the practical issues and can be applied to a vast range of high protein products. 3. Clean meat can also save endangered marine species like tuna, just at the point when the ocean food chain is visibly (and inexcusably) collapsing. 4. Clean meat clears up the extremely grim ethical situation regarding the killing and treatment of animals. Endless controversies, and some truly hideous situations with animals raised in utterly appalling conditions, can be finally put to rest. 5. Clean meat is part of a vast range of new, economical food initiatives, notably not including the dubious at best, inadequately tested and supervised, annoyingly evasive, antiquated, pre-CRISPR GMO framework. Any CRISPR alternative to GMOs can consider itself welcome without reservations, unlike GMOs. ( What do farmers think? You’d be surprised, maybe. You might expect some resistance from the livestock industry, but that didn’t happen. The American livestock sector …And an existing market. What more could you want? Interestingly, a survey of American consumers shows that 66% of Americans were open minded about clean meat when the idea was explained to them. Rather less impressively, only 25% of the survey had heard of clean meat. Obviously there’s a bit of public information required, and the message has to get out there ASAP, but the market should take care of that in the next few years. The lack of market resistance isn’t too surprising. Given the bizarre state of processed foods, another processed food type isn’t too scary. As long as it’s actual food, not quasi-fictional food with attached lawyers like the old-style GMOs, apparently it’s considered OK. If it’s also obviously safer than “whatever” in a can, nobody’s likely to be bitching much. So… Get out your eating irons, and look forward. Real food is coming back! 