Op-Ed: Breakthrough - New solar liquid storage can last for a decade

By By Paul Wallis 1 hour ago in Science Gothenburg - The main issue with solar power is storage. That problem may well have been solved by Swedish research, which has come up with an elegant and simple way to manage storage using a liquid medium Storage is achieved at the molecular level, a good, efficient place to start. Storage can be "up to 18 years" according to researchers. That's multiples of conventional battery storage, without the downside of battery management, battery deterioration, replacement, etc. At The unstated, but clear, further application of liquid storage is that it's easy to make it mobile. It can be used anywhere. That's another problem solver for anyone working in the field or on the land. Reality vs market stupidity? This time, reality wins. Given the sheer irresponsibility in global energy management, this research will be a game changer on a colossal scale. It can put an end to the ridiculous costs and risks of conventional power, and the unspeakable stupidity of corrupt markets glued to anachronisms. There are so many clear technological, infrastructural, and baseline benefits with this method. The energy market, hypocritical as it is, doesn't mind making money. Whether it's tolerating old fools in oil, or ignoring pollution, the good 'ol suburban bottom line is the name of the game. This time, the game has a much better option than the dino-economics and gigantic infrastructural costs of oil and other planet-destroying fuels. A simple storage method vs an entire drilling, shipping, handling and firing economy – Even the energy sector, that fountain of brilliance, can see the value in a new system that's thousands, if not millions, of times cheaper and more efficient. It's a no-brainer in massive cost savings, and a major asset for drastically improved profitability. (I'd just like to mention that when profitability has to be used as an incentive rather than child-level common sense, you can see the whole problem with this world and its stupid economics. History will judge this the time of real human intellectual failure, and history, for once, will be right.) The r esearch by Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden delivers a mix of a method and a working principle for future storage development. It also solves a lot of economic problems for business and domestic power supplies, delivering definite, measurable values.Storage is achieved at the molecular level, a good, efficient place to start. Molecular storage is also very accurate, providing a clear picture of power storage for management purposes.Storage can be "up to 18 years" according to researchers. That's multiples of conventional battery storage, without the downside of battery management, battery deterioration, replacement, etc.At grid and off-grid level , this method covers pretty much everything, from storage of power to transmission. You can see why energy providers would be fools beyond belief to ignore this option.The unstated, but clear, further application of liquid storage is that it's easy to make it mobile. It can be used anywhere. That's another problem solver for anyone working in the field or on the land.Given the sheer irresponsibility in global energy management, this research will be a game changer on a colossal scale. It can put an end to the ridiculous costs and risks of conventional power, and the unspeakable stupidity of corrupt markets glued to anachronisms. There are so many clear technological, infrastructural, and baseline benefits with this method.The energy market, hypocritical as it is, doesn't mind making money. Whether it's tolerating old fools in oil, or ignoring pollution, the good 'ol suburban bottom line is the name of the game.This time, the game has a much better option than the dino-economics and gigantic infrastructural costs of oil and other planet-destroying fuels. A simple storage method vs an entire drilling, shipping, handling and firing economy – Even the energy sector, that fountain of brilliance, can see the value in a new system that's thousands, if not millions, of times cheaper and more efficient. It's a no-brainer in massive cost savings, and a major asset for drastically improved profitability.(I'd just like to mention that when profitability has to be used as an incentive rather than child-level common sense, you can see the whole problem with this world and its stupid economics. History will judge this the time of real human intellectual failure, and history, for once, will be right.) This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com