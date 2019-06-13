By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Science Washington - One of the most influential public health officials in the world said Wednesday that he will no longer speak on scientific panels if they don't include women. "It is not enough to give lip service to equality; leaders must demonstrate their commitment through their actions," Collins said in a statement, titled Collins said he wanted to send a clear message that all-male panels, often called "manels," at scientific meetings and conventions has just got to end. "Too often, women and members of other groups underrepresented in science are conspicuously missing in the marquee speaking slots at scientific meetings and other high-level conferences," he said. "When I consider speaking invitations, I will expect a level playing field, where scientists of all backgrounds are evaluated fairly for speaking opportunities," he wrote. "If that attention to inclusiveness is not evident in the agenda, I will decline to take part." Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., was officially sworn in on August 17, 2009, as the 16th director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). National Institutes of Health Dr. Collins also issued a challenge to other scientists to do the same, writing: " I challenge other scientific leaders across the biomedical enterprise to do the same, reports There is a growing number of scientists who have also promised to decline speaking engagements devoid of female representation. Dr. Janine Clayton, the director of the NIH Office of Research on Women's Health, provided a statement to It's not just a science problem The same problem of under-representation of women and other minority groups is also prevalent in other organizations and industries. One very important global conference, the Paris climate conference in 2015. had very few women participants, says Esther Ngumbi, a scientist from Kenya who has spoken out about the issue. This is a great step in the right direction. Thank you Dr. Collins for taking a stand against manels. Also way to go webmz_ representing 500womensci McCullagh (@ZaarlyLiz) June 13, 2019 "We are fed up. The lack of women -- whether in peace negotiations, high-level conference panels, or boards -- is alarmingly common," Dr. Ngumbi wrote in "Just to introduce this little bit of friction into the way we think of what an invitation means, and what it means to be included, is a very powerful message he’s sending," said Maryam Zaringhalam of Dr. Collins is both a physician and geneticist. He has been the director of the National Institutes of Health since 2009 and oversees the work of the largest biomedical research agency in the world. 