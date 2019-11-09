The newly devised 'tractor beams' are not like the sort envisioned in Star Trek for grabbing spaceships; these tractor beams are deployed for trapping and manipulating objects one billion times shorter than a meter, where the technology can be used to aid the electronics sector and opening up new possibilities for quantum computing.
University of Washington researchers have devised a technique that uses light-based technology to operate within a water-free liquid environment of carbon-rich organic solvents. To test our the technology, the science team deployed optical tweezers to construct a novel nanowire heterostructure
(made of distinct sections composed of different materials).
The light-based "tractor beam"was able, with this technique, to lift and manipulate germanium nanorods. In addition, energy produced from thelight- beam heated the nanorod, melting the cap. A second nanorod can then be guided into the "tractor beam" and for these rods to be soldered end-to-end. Repeating this process multiple times produces a patterned nanowire heterostructure. These could become topological qubits ready for quantum computing applications.
According to one of the researchers, Dr. Vincent Holmberg
: "Using this technique in an organic solvent allows us to work with components that would otherwise degrade or corrode on contact with water or air."
She adds: "Organic solvents also help us to superheat the material we're working with, allowing us to control material transformations and drive chemistry."
A key objective of the technology is to make reproducible manufacturing at the nanoscale possible.
The research has been published in
the journal Nature Communications
. The study is called "Optically oriented attachment of nanoscale metal-semiconductor heterostructures in organic solvents via photonic nanosoldering."