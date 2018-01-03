By By Karen Graham 8 hours ago in Science White-nose syndrome is a disease caused by a fungus that infects bat populations in the U.S. and Canada while they hibernate during the winter. However, new studies suggest the fungus may have an "Achilles' heel" - UV light. The fungus was studied by researchers from the US Forest Service, US Department of Agriculture, and the University of New Hampshire, and in doing genomic analyses of the fungus researchers found that the fungus is highly sensitive to UV light (ultra-violet light). Their results were published on Jan. 2 in the journal A lab culture of P. destructans, which causes bats to wake up too early from hibernation and starve. Wikipedia Commons P. destructans is a true fungal pathogen the research team suggests that P. destructans is a They discovered that P. destructans is unable to repair DNA damage caused by UV light due to the lack of a critical enzyme that would allow it to repair damage caused by low-dose exposure to UV light. This discovery could possibly lead to novel treatments for the disease. When samples of the fungus were exposed to a This is little fellow is a Mexican free-tailed bat. USFWS/Ann Froschauer "It is unusual that P. destructans appears to be unable to repair damage caused by UV-light," said Jon Palmer, a research botanist in the Northern Research Station's lab in Madison, Wis., and the lead author of the study. "Most organisms that have been found in the absence of light maintain the ability to repair DNA caused by UV light radiation. We are very hopeful that the fungus' extreme vulnerability to UV light can be exploited to manage the disease and save bats." "This research has tremendous implications for bats and people," said Tony Ferguson, Director of the Forest Service's Northern Research Station and the Forest Products Laboratory. "Bats play a key role in the health of forests as well as the production of food in the United States, and developing an array of tools with which we can treat bats for white-nose syndrome is important to preserving these very important species." Little brown bat with white-nose syndrome in Greeley Mine, Vermont, March 26, 2009. Marvin Moriarty/USFWS Follow-up research has already started on a possible treatment using UV light. Daniel Lindner, a research plant pathologist with the Northern Research Station in Madison, Wisconsin and the corresponding author on the study, is leading the follow-up research. Basically, the study will measure the survival rate of little brown bats during hibernation after being treated with UV light compared to control groups. 