By By Tim Sandle 9 hours ago in Science The first comprehensive study on Canadian kids attitudes toward STEM has been undertaken by Actua, the national Canadian charity advocating for youth education in STEM fields, and it has produced some interesting findings. The results of the study demonstrate interesting findings on Canadian students’ and parents’ attitude towards coding, highlighting a significant gender gap across the board when it comes to girls and boys getting involved in The results of the study overall show there is a lack of resources available for youth and underrepresented groups nationally. In addition, the results show a lack of confidence in students’ coding abilities (especially in young girls and underrepresented groups. Other findings of interest are that students and their parents know coding will be an important skill for future careers. However, it remains that boys are more interested than girls in careers involving coding and programming (22 per cent of male students were ‘very interested’ in coding careers and only 8 per cent of female students reported ‘very interested’); unless this is addressed those embarking on information technology careers will remain primarily male. This arises because boys are more confident than girls in their coding and programming abilities (31 per cent of girls reported ‘not confident at all’ vs. 16 per cent of their male counterparts). There is also a general issue, cutting across both boys and girls, where the Canadian education system appears out of sync with the needs of businesses. This is that interest in and demand for coding education far exceeds what children believe is available to them, both in and out of school (here 54 per cent of students say there are not enough opportunities to learn coding in their school). In terms of potential interest, the study reveals that over 90 per cent of girls and boys and their parents think that design, coding and programming will be important for future careers. To address these issues, the report conduces there "is a strong case for offering more coding instruction in and outside of school— and especially to girls and young Canadians from lower-income and lower education households." For related STEM and gender issues affecting Canada, see the Digital Journal article " The new study is titled " Coding The Future: What Canadian youth and their parents think about coding ", produced by Actua , the a Canadian charitable organization that delivers science, engineering and technology educational programs to young people in Canada. 