Waterloo-based startup Cognitive Systems, at the world's biggest and most influential consumer technology trade show CES, presented a new approach in wireless technology based on sensing motion. At CES 2020, the Canadian company presented a new approach in the field of wireless technology, presenting new technology described as WiFi Motion™ at the world's biggest and most influential consumer technology trade show CES. What makes WiFi Motion different is that te technology is capable of 'seeing' motion. This is through detecting and interpreting changes in WiFi signals. The technology offers a completely new way of using WiFi. With this, WiFi Motion's algorithms use artificial intelligence and localization capabilities to classify these signals and provide context around when and where motion has occurred. WiFi Motion has been designed to transform a home's wireless network into a highly accurate motion detection system. This is achieved with no additional hardware, allowing for a more affordable and seamless set up compared to traditional home monitoring products. The technology was presented at CES 2020 by Cognitive executives, including Canadian CEO and Founder Tajinder Manku. The company has developed partnerships with industry leaders such as Plume, Qualcomm, Broadcom, AirTies and CommScope. The partnership with Plume has led to Plume announcing the newest service in their Smart Home Services portfolio: Motion Aware. This is a new service based on WiFi Motion™, and this represents an expansion of the company's Smart Home 2.0 suite of intelligent services. This development paves the way for Plume's first-ever consumer product with WiFi sensing capabilities, set to be released during the course of 2020. The technology will alert customers to the presence of family and physical motion in their homes with no additional hardware required. As a further stage in the development of the technology, Cognitive played a leading role in the development of the first-ever WiFi Sensing Whitepaper through their work with the Wireless Broadband Alliance. Cognitive Systems came to attention in 2019 for having received a $7.3-million boost from the Canadian federal government as part of a $41-million investment in quantum computing and AI machine learning.