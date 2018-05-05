New material for more powerful computing

By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Science The discovery of new material has been declared as a key step toward more powerful, next-generation computing. This is the era of so-termed 'supercomputers'. The new development comes from Oregon State University , and it concerns the creation of an inorganic compound that can adopt a crystal structure which is capable of sustaining a new state of matter known as quantum spin liquid. Such a matter is regarded as an important advance toward quantum computing. The compound is called lithium osmium oxide. With this material, osmium atoms form a honeycomb-like lattice. This serves to enforce a physical phenomenon called "magnetic frustration". The researchers think this material could lead to quantum spin liquid, which is part of a scientific discipline called condensed matter physics. He adds: "the atomic arrangement is such that the electron spins cannot achieve an ordered alignment and instead are in a constantly fluctuating state, analogous to how ions would appear in a liquid." The new research into the material has been A supercomputer is a general term that refers to a computer with a high level of performance compared to a general-purpose computer; often this is a linked reference to future-state quantum computers. The performance of a supercomputer is generally measured in floating-point operations per second (FLOPS) instead of million instructions per second (MIPS). Interestingly, all of the world's fastest 500 supercomputers run Linux-based operating systems.The new development comes from Oregon State University , and it concerns the creation of an inorganic compound that can adopt a crystal structure which is capable of sustaining a new state of matter known as quantum spin liquid. Such a matter is regarded as an important advance toward quantum computing.The compound is called lithium osmium oxide. With this material, osmium atoms form a honeycomb-like lattice. This serves to enforce a physical phenomenon called "magnetic frustration". The researchers think this material could lead to quantum spin liquid, which is part of a scientific discipline called condensed matter physics. According to Professor Mas Subramanian , the result is with electrons taking on different movements. This could "revolutionize the way we process and store data."He adds: "the atomic arrangement is such that the electron spins cannot achieve an ordered alignment and instead are in a constantly fluctuating state, analogous to how ions would appear in a liquid."The new research into the material has been published in the journal Scientific Reports, with the research paper titled "Local Moment Instability of Os in Honeycomb Li2.15Os0.85O3." In related news , an interdisciplinary, interdepartmental group of scientists have conducted fundamental physics studies at the nanoscale. This research supports the development of experimental platforms that will control dissipation in quantum systems and materials. More about quantum computing, Computers, Supercomputer quantum computing Computers Supercomputer