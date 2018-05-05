New material for more powerful computing

A supercomputer is a general term that refers to a computer with a high level of performance compared to a general-purpose computer; often this is a linked reference to future-state quantum computers. The performance of a supercomputer is generally measured in floating-point operations per second
(FLOPS) instead of million instructions per second (MIPS). Interestingly, all of the world's fastest 500 supercomputers run Linux-based
operating systems.
The new development comes from Oregon State University , and it concerns the creation of an inorganic compound that can adopt a crystal structure which is capable of sustaining a new state of matter known as quantum spin liquid. Such a matter is regarded as an important advance toward quantum computing.
The compound is called lithium osmium oxide. With this material, osmium atoms form a honeycomb-like lattice. This serves to enforce a physical phenomenon called "magnetic frustration". The researchers think this material could lead to quantum spin liquid, which is part of a scientific discipline called condensed matter physics.
According to Professor Mas Subramanian
, the result is with electrons taking on different movements. This could "revolutionize the way we process and store data."
He adds: "the atomic arrangement is such that the electron spins cannot achieve an ordered alignment and instead are in a constantly fluctuating state, analogous to how ions would appear in a liquid."
The new research into the material has been published in
the journal Scientific Reports
, with the research paper titled "Local Moment Instability of Os in Honeycomb Li2.15Os0.85O3."
