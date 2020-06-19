Email
article imageNew Alliance Network for cell and gene therapies Special

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Science
Biotech group Vineti has announced a new initiative called the new Vineti Alliance Network. This is designed to deliver integrated solutions to clinical and commercial advanced therapy manufacturers.
Advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) are medicines for human use that are based on genes, tissues or cells. This represents a significant growth area in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, as Digital Journal reported in the article "Why gene therapy is set to transform medicine."
One step to meet this demand is the Vineti Alliance Network. This has been put together to provide integrated solutions for clinical and commercial advanced therapy manufacturers. Cell and gene therapies are inherently complex, according to Amy DuRoss, CEO and Co-founder of Vineti.
DuRoss tells Digital Journal that such development products "require their ecosystems and enabling technologies to work together in unprecedented ways to deliver patient treatments."
She adds: "Without built-for-purpose collaboration, our field will simply not scale quickly enough. The Vineti Alliance Network is a simpler, faster “marketplace” way to make that all-important collaboration happen up front. "
As a further update to this important initiative, DuRoss explains: "As you know, these types of pre-built integrations are common in other areas of enterprise software (think the Salesforce AppExchange or Veeva on the Apple App Store). We believe that it’s time to support advanced therapies with similar integrated infrastructure."
Furthermore, DuRoss explains: "Getting cell and gene therapies to patients relies not only on breakthrough science, but an equally innovative ecosystem of technology and services. It’s time to industrialize these therapies, and our Alliance Network is a key step."
DuRoss adds, that as a further initiate, there will be work with "Mavens, a leading provider of patient services in cell and gene therapy." This will be: "The Mavens Cell & Gene Navigator, which is built on the Salesforce Health Cloud platform and will seamlessly integrate with Vineti’s personalized therapy management solution."
More about advanced therapy manufacturers, cell therapy, Medicine
 
