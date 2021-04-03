By By Tim Sandle 54 mins ago in Science A new form of MRI scanning has been developed that enables rapid scanning of a whole human body and hence promises a faster approach to disease diagnosis. Alternative technologies The Many attempts have been made over the last few decades to reach an improved level of acceleration. However, no method so far has been able to show a marked improvement with speed, precision, and affordability to MRI, until now. The best alternative technology to date has achieved a result is only of around four times faster upon most of the technology in place. Limitations have arisen due to natural errors caused by artificial intelligence. Q Bio’s new technology accelerates MRI without loss in diagnostic quality and without relying on machine learning. The advancement paves the way for whole-body scanning as a key part of proactive primary care at population scale. The research paper has been A new scanning method called Maxwell Parallel Imaging (MPI) has been developed and this will allow MRI scientists and practitioners to obtain high-quality images far more quickly, without perceptible differences to radiologists. The technology has been developed by Q Bio , who will be announcing a breakthrough in medical scanning that significantly surpasses other technologies.Alternative technologies include FastMRI , which is a joint research initiative from Facebook AI and NYU Langone Health, aims to develop new ways to use AI to accelerate the MRI scanning process.The scanning technology works on a whole-body basis and it has been successfully demonstrated to perform at least 10 times faster than conventional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). MRI is a type of scan that uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to produce detailed images of the inside of the body. It is a standard medical technique used for disease diagnosis.Many attempts have been made over the last few decades to reach an improved level of acceleration. However, no method so far has been able to show a marked improvement with speed, precision, and affordability to MRI, until now. The best alternative technology to date has achieved a result is only of around four times faster upon most of the technology in place. Limitations have arisen due to natural errors caused by artificial intelligence.Q Bio’s new technology accelerates MRI without loss in diagnostic quality and without relying on machine learning. The advancement paves the way for whole-body scanning as a key part of proactive primary care at population scale.The research paper has been published in the journal Magnetic Resonance in Medicine. The paper is titled "Maxwell parallel imaging". More about healrhcare, Mri, medical scans, Disease, Diagnosis healrhcare Mri medical scans Disease Diagnosis