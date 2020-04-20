Nasal smear offers a solution as an allergy screening test

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageNasal smear offers a solution as an allergy screening test

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Science
A new allergy test has been developed by research scientists. The test involves the detection of allergen-specific antibodies in nasal secretions, and it offers a fast and reproducible alternative test method for medics.
For those who do not like blood tests (the traditional skin-prick method), the new test also offers an alternative means for medical staff to take a sample for analysis - by swabbing the nose. In relation to allergy diagnostics and in order to test for allergen tolerance, scientists from the Technical University of Munich have successfully demonstrated how sufficient quantities of allergy antibodies can be measured in nasal secretions, as to provide accurate results.
The new test is aimed at detecting allergic rhinitis (hay fever). Common allergens that cause allergic rhinitis include pollen, as well as mould spores, house dust mites, and flakes of skin or droplets of urine or saliva from certain animals.
To develop the new assay, researchers examined nasal smears drawing upon a method that was originally developed for blood samples. This is based on biochip technology, enabling medical scientists to calculate antibody concentrations for 112 different allergens. The original test was based on a single blood sample.
Pioneered by lead researcher Professor Traidl-Hoffmann, the same molecular diagnostics technology has been applied to measure concentrations of immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies in the blood and nasal secretions of test subjects. If someone has an allergy, their immune system overreacts to an allergen by producing IgE. These antibodies travel to cells that release chemicals, triggering an allergic reaction.
These antibodies play a role in certain allergic responses. The researchers studied individuals with and without sensitization to the most common airborne allergens, including dust mite castings, grass pollen and the pollen of birch, hazelnut and alder trees.
The development of the test has been outlined in the journal Allergy. The peer reviewed paper is titled "Nasal specific IgE correlates to serum specific IgE: First steps towards nasal molecular allergy diagnostic."
More about Allergy, Allergies, Nasal, Antibodies, smear test
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Virus vs human stupidity — Guess who’s winning
Virgin Australia to go into administration: source
Merkel issues stark warning as Germany begins opening up
Crops rot as Italian farmers hit by virus, drought
Oil collapses to $10 as world awash with crude
Jeff Timmons opens up about music, pandemic, family and fans Special
U.S. oil suffers its biggest one-day price plunge in two decades
Nasal smear offers a solution as an allergy screening test
Laughter fills Norway's nurseries as they reopen
Australia to force Google, Facebook to pay for news content