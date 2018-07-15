The important design concept with the nanoparticles is that they are designed to readily ross the blood-brain barrier. Once through the particles can readily bind to tumor cells. Of the two different compounds, one medication damages tumor cells’ DNA; and the second interferes with the biological process that cancerous cells use to repair the type of damage that the first drug triggers.
One reason why new drug delivery systems
are being sought is because of the challenges and damage to drugs from the digestive system. Furthermore, side effects can be minimized if the drug is better targeted plus poor targeting can mean that some drugs miss the cancer cells entirely.
The brain cancer brings targeted is glioblastoma multiforme
. This is the most aggressive cancer that begins within the brain. Typically, treatment involves surgery, after which chemotherapy and radiation therapy are used. The challenge with chemotherapy is with effective drug delivery.
In studies conducted using mice, the scientists demonstrated the nanoparticles can shrink tumors and also prevent them from growing back. According to lead researcher, Professor Paula Hammond, speaking with Bioscience Technology
: “What is unique here is we are not only able to use this mechanism to get across the blood-brain barrier and target tumors very effectively, we are using it to deliver this unique drug combination.”
To get the particles to effectively treat brain tumors, the researchers had to develop a novel way to get them across the blood-brain barrier. This was achieved by coating the particles with protein called transferrin. Once the particles reach a tumor
and are taken up by cells, the particles start to break down.
The research has been published in Nature Communications
, with the study described as: “Enhanced efficacy of combined temozolomide and bromodomain inhibitor therapy for gliomas using targeted nanoparticles.”
