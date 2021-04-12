By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science For the first time, researchers have been able to obtain data from underneath Thwaites Glacier, also known as the "Doomsday Glacier." They find that the supply of warm water to the glacier is larger than previously thought. "This was Ran's first venture to polar regions and her exploration of the waters under the ice shelf was much more successful than we had dared to hope. We plan to build on these exciting findings with further missions under the ice next year," said Professor Karen Heywood of the University of East Anglia. The submersible measured a number of important parameters, including the strength, temperature, salinity, and oxygen content of the underlying ocean currents. And even though the journey under the ice was successful, the results were not so promising, according to Global sea levels are influenced by how much ice there is on land, and the biggest uncertainty in the forecasts is the future evolution of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, says Anna Wåhlin, professor of oceanography at the University of Gothenburg and lead author of the study. This image of the Thwaites glacier was taken in April 2019. NASA / James Yungel The ice sheet in Western Antarctica accounts for about ten percent of the current rate of sea-level rise, however, the potential for a greater rate of ice melt in this ice sheet is possible because the fastest changes worldwide are taking place in the Thwaites Glacier. The Scientists already know, from a Icefin image of sediments and rock in the ice at the grounding zone of Thwaites Glacier, Antarctica. MELT/Britney Schmidt After deploying Icefin, the robotic submarine equipped with high-definition video cameras, sonar, and instruments for monitoring water flow, salinity, oxygen, and temperature, scientists were surprised to learn that waters at the glacier's grounding line were more than 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above the normal freezing point. New data is very worrisome It turns out that three inflows of warm water were identified by researchers, one of which they had been seriously underestimating. Deepwater underneath the central ice shelf derives from a previously underestimated eastern branch of warm water entering the cavity from Pine Island Bay. Deepwater flows from the east were thought to be blocked by an underwater ridge nearby, but the new data from Ran suggests these deep currents are still finding their way into the bay. "The channels for warm water to access and attack Thwaites weren't known to us before the research," says geological oceanographer Alastair Graham from the University of Southern Florida. "Using sonars on the ship, nested with very high-resolution ocean mapping from Ran, we were able to find that there are distinct paths that water takes in and out of the ice shelf cavity, influenced by the geometry of the ocean floor." Maps of the survey region showing the Thwaites Glacier Tongue and Eastern Ice Shelf. A. K. Wåhlin, et. al. This means that warm, salty waters are entering the cavity beneath the Thwaites Ice Shelf from both sides of its main pinning point in the north, possibly destabilizing the entire structure. And while it is not clear how much of this heating will affect the stability of the glacier pinning points, the authors predict the energy transported by just one local current is sufficient to melt the above ice at a rate of more than 85 gigatonnes per year. 