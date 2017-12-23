Male contraceptive rub-on gel trials to start in 2018

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Science Government researchers in the U.S. are about to embark on a four-year study of a birth-control method for men, a topical gel that could prevent the production of sperm. And no, it is not put on the genitals. Researchers at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development have come up with a gel that contains two synthetic hormones, testosterone and a form of progestin. Progestin blocks the testes from making enough testosterone to produce normal levels of sperm. A sperm cell fertilizing an egg cell Wikimedia However, testosterone is needed to counteract the hormone imbalances the progestin causes but won't make the body produce sperm. This is necessary because, in the last major study on male contraception that took place in Europe from 2008 to 2012, participants received injections of hormones every two months. But the lack of testosterone gave men Another study in 2012 required men to apply The new gel uses a progesterone analog The researchers developed a progesterone analog called nestorone, that competes with the body's testosterone levels, reducing them in the testes just enough to prevent mature sperm from being made. The added boost of testosterone helps keep hormones balanced throughout the rest of the body. condoms KJ Mullins The testing will Then, the males will be supplied with a take-home pump bottle of the gel, The men will need to rub about half a teaspoon of it on their upper arms and shoulders every day. The gel dries within a minute. Its effectiveness lasts for about 7 hours. Another trial is currently underway to ensure any stray gel rubbing onto a partner isn't cause for alarm. “It’s not a lot of effort. It’s just remembering to use it every day,” says Diana Blithe, program director for contraception development at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Oral contraceptives with Dial dispenser. BetteDavisEyes / Wikipedia "I am very confident that if men put the gel on every day and apply it correctly, it will be effective," Stephanie Page, principal investigator and a professor of medicine at the University of Washington told Emily Mullin at MIT Technology Review. Basically, it is important in this study that the male rubs the gel on his body every day in order to achieve a low sperm count, effectively having contraception. In fact, not remembering to take a birth control pill every day at the same time is the primary cause of contraception failure in females. And this leaves everyone with one question - Will men be willing to use a contraceptive gel that has to be applied every day? 