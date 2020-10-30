Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageMagic: The Wizard of Oz successfully stored and retrieved on DNA

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     11 hours ago in Science
Using DNA as a robust storage medium continues to advance. In a new attempt to showcase the technology, researchers have succeeded in storing 'The Wizard of Oz,' translated into Esperanto - with accuracy and efficiency.
The aim of the study was to perfect techniques intended to harness the information-storage capacity of intertwined strands of DNA, as a durable storage medium. Though this demonstration, the researchers were able to encode the entirety of the data and then retrieve the information with complete accuracy. Moreover, the application was found to be long-lasting and compact.
READ MORE: Extracting DNA from museum pieces to reveal secrets
It has previously been established that a strand of DNA preserved in glass could keep data in a readable state for over 2 million years if kept in an optimal environment. This can be natural DNA or synthetic. With the latter, synthetic biology can be used to engineer cells with "molecular recorders".
The follow-on questions are with how much data and can these data be retrieved and uncoded accurately?
This was the question that researchers from University of Texas at Austin, were keen to answer. According to Professor Ilya Finkelstein: "The key breakthrough is an encoding algorithm that allows accurate retrieval of the information even when the DNA strands are partially damaged during storage."
The researchers demonstrated this capability by using the novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' by L. Frank Baum, first published in 1900. To demonstrate information retrieval from DNA, the team subjected the DNA containing the text to high temperatures and extreme humidity. These environmental stressors did not damage the DNA in terms of data retrieval.
Other properties of DNA are inspiring scientists.In one case, technologists are attempting to replicate the remarkable ability of DNA to self-repair. This aspect, until fairly recently, has been a mystery to scientists, and yet it just might hold the key to developing self-repairing computers.
More about Dna storage, Data, Dna
 
Latest News
Top News
No, the season is not over — Get ready for Tropical Storm Eta
Ukraine president calls for court reshuffle in graft crisis
Briana Lane and Johnny Wactor to partake in GH Fantasy Zoom event
Anti-Murdoch petition wins record support in Australia
Trump v Biden: the bookmakers' $1 billion election
Jacques Chevelle talks about 'Side Hustle' series on Nickelodeon Special
UK's Labour warns against 'civil war' after Corbyn suspension
Poles defy virus warnings to rally for abortion rights
22 dead, buildings collapse as major quake hits Turkey, Greece
International Space Station marks 2 decades of humans on board