The engineering feat, from the University of Washington, represents the fist time a method has been developed to safely charge a smartphone wirelessly using a laser. This addresses a major issues with smart devices. While the devices work wirelessly they need to be plugged in so that their batteries charge. Batteries with a relatively low time span is a major frustration for business and personal users of smartphones and tablets.
With the technology, the charging beam is generated by a laser emitter. The laser is configured to produce a focused beam in the near-infrared spectrum. As the laser reaches a smartphone, special 3D printed "retroreflectors", which have been placed around the power cell on a smartphone, reflect the guard beams back to photodiodes on the laser emitter.
In trials using a prototype model the new laser method can potentially charge a standard smartphone as rapidly as a standard USB cable. According to lead researcher Professor Shyam Gollakota
: "We have designed, constructed and tested this laser-based charging system with a rapid-response safety mechanism, which ensures that the laser emitter will terminate the charging beam before a person comes into the path of the laser."
The laser used for the charging is normally colorless; however, for demonstration purposes the researchers used red beams. A video demonstrating the technology has been uploaded by the researchers onto Facebook
The use of lasers carries potential safety issues. To overcome these the researchers inserted a metal, flat-plate heatsink on the test smartphone. This was to dissipate excess heat from the laser. An additional safety feature was in the form of a reflector-based mechanism, which shuts off the laser if a person attempted to move in the charging beam's path.
The research has been published in
the new journal Proceedings of the ACM on Interactive, Mobile, Wearable and Ubiquitous Technologies
. The peer reviewed paper is titled "Charging a Smartphone Across a Room Using Lasers."