Asian giant hornets, called "murder hornets" by some researchers, have newly arrived in the U.S., the New York Times reports.https://t.co/W55dW8x0Ef — Axios (@axios) May 2, 2020

If you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, the asian giant hornets have arrived to Usa and Canada...#MurderHornets pic.twitter.com/Rnmv6MzTAO — Mario Bonino (@mariobonino_10) May 2, 2020

Asian Giant Hornets Invading Washington State, Pose Numerous Threats To U.S. https://t.co/1mYB1qdq6h pic.twitter.com/qhZIlVoWW2 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 3, 2020

Asian giant hornets, nicknamed “murder hornets,” have mandibles shaped like spiked shark fins to decapitate honeybees. Their venom and stingers have been likened to hot metal driving into skin. And now, for the first time, they have arrived in the U.S. https://t.co/q3YWAJ7ql0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2020

I think this might be true, but I am not sure. I think we’re dealing with ANOTHER problem in the US being an invasion of Asian Giant Hornets! So, not only is corona bad, but there’s a deadly insect in the US that’s not even supposed to be in this country! pic.twitter.com/8ACNhDinnd — 🌺🌸 Shawn McNece 🌹🌷 (@McneceShawn) April 29, 2020

Oh sure, we can all go outside after Quarantine is over, but... the murder hornets. pic.twitter.com/rZjPxfd0Rn — Dan Ashley (@Ohcanadan) May 2, 2020