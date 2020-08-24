Ice melting fast below East Antarctica's Shirase Glacier tongue

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Science Ice is melting at a surprisingly fast rate underneath the Shirase Glacier Tongue in East Antarctica due to the continuing influx of warm seawater into the Lützow-Holm Bay. Surveys by the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition (JARE) of 1957–62, revealed the large glacier in this position which they named after Lt. Nobu Shirase, leader of the Japanese Antarctic Expedition of 1911–12. In the 58th Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition, scientists from Hokkaido University identified an unusual hot-spot of sub-glacier melting in East Antarctica. Their findings, published in the journal This view below is from the Multi-angle Imaging SpectroRadiometer (MISR) portray the Lutzow-Holm Bay region of Queen Maud Land, East Antarctica, on September 5, 2002. Although Queen Maud Land remains one of the least studied regions of Antarctica, Lutzow-Holm Bay is an exception. Syowa (pronounced 'Showa') Station is the Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition base situated on Ongul Island, just off the eastern coast of the Bay (in the top right-hand portion of these views). Scientists there have studied changes in the ice sheet and sea level for several decades. s. Large outlet glaciers, such as the fast-flowing Shirase Glacier in the lower right-hand corner of these images, are the primary drainage systems for the Antarctic ice sheet. NASA/GSFC/LaRC/JPL, MISR Team During the expedition, the research team was able to conduct ship-based observations near the tip of East Antarctica's Shirase Glacier when large areas of heavy sea ice broke up. This gave them access into the frozen Lützow-Holm Bay into which the glacier's tongue protrudes. "Our data suggests that the ice directly beneath the Shirase Glacier Tongue is melting at a rate of seven to 16 meters (23 - 52 feet) per year," says Assistant Professor Daisuke Hirano of Hokkaido University's Institute of Low Temperature Science, reports "This is equal to or perhaps even surpasses the melting rate underneath the Totten Ice Shelf, which was thought to be experiencing the highest melting rate in East Antarctica, at a rate of 10 to 11 (33 to 36 feet) meters per year." Antarctica's ice sheet - most of it being in Eastern Antarctica - is the largest freshwater reservoir on Earth. Should it ever all melt, it would cause a rise in sea levels approaching 60 meters or close to 197 feet. It is estimated that sea levels will rise about one meter (3.3 feet) by 2100. So you can see why it is important to get all the information we can on ocean-ice interaction, especially in East Antarctica because the Ice shelves there have received much less attention because they were always thought to have very cold water cavities beneath them that kept them stable. Warm water flows into Luetzow-Holm Bay along a deep underwater ocean trough and then flows upwards along the tongue's base, warming and melting the base of Shirase Glacier Tongue. Daisuke Hirano et al., Nature Communications, August 24, 2020) Credit: Daisuke Hirano et al., Nature Daisuke Hirano and his team collected data on water temperature, salinity and oxygen levels from 31 points in the area between January and February 2017. They then combined the data with data on the area's currents and wind, ice radar measurements, and computer modeling to understand ocean circulation underneath the Shirase Glacier Tongue at the glacier's inland base. 