article imageHow many in the room? COVID-19 and room occupancy

By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Science
Coronavirus transmission rates vary in terms of the numbers of people present in an indoor environment and the level of ventilation, according to a new study. Such studies help with setting minimal environmental standards.
With ventilation, the researchers find, this serves as an efficient engineering control measure in relation to controlling airborne transmission. What is of importance is effective room ventilation produced as an increased supply of clean outdoor air. When got right, this can dilute expiratory airborne aerosols (produced from people) down to a lower concentration levels and hence lowering the chance of infection. One obstacle to this is recent environmental policies which have sought to reduce ventilation rates in order to lower energy costs.
A related measure is with people. It is perhaps obvious that having as few people within a room as possible helps to lower infection risk. In addition, the research team found was that if intermittent breaks in room occupancy, are practiced (meaning that all occupants should leave the room periodically) then this also helps to lower the viral transmission risk. It was also found to be important that people in shared rooms do not talk loudly or sing.
Through such considerations it is possible, the researchers maintain, to calculate a time-averaged intake fraction for any given room for any given occupancy level. The general recommendation is that room occupants should be asked to leave the room every hour for a short break of 10–20 minutes.
The research is published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, in a paper titled "Intermittent occupancy combined with ventilation: An efficient strategy for the reduction of airborne transmission indoors."
A further factor to consider is the stability of the virus on different surfaces indoors. Findings suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 virus is highly stable in a favourable environment. This emphasizes the use of appropriate disinfection methods
In related coronavirus news, scientists based at the University of Oregon, have issued a statement titled: “Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Environmental Contamination and Childbirth”, according to microBEnet. The researchers have assessed the risk of the spreading of the virus during childbirth. Of particular importance is the presence of an asymptomatic carrier, and the particular risk of environmental contamination that such an individual poses to the hospital environment.
