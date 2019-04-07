Hero of the American Revolution may have been a woman or intersex

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science Revolutionary War hero, Casimir Pulaski, dubbed the "father of the American cavalry" may well have been female or even intersex - according to a new documentary airing on Monday. In the documentary, not only will Pulaski's early days among the Polish nobility to meeting Ben Franklin in Paris to leading cavalry charges in the Revolutionary War be examined, but the film will also follow a team of anthropologists as they examine the bones found at Pulaski's monument in Savannah and run state-of-the-art DNA tests in order to determine if the officer was female or if someone else was buried in the tomb. Pulaski was Count Casimir Pulaski. Copy of engraving by H. B. Hall, published 1871. Hall, H. B., Artist (NARA record: 3123749) U.S. National Archives and Records Administration There have been conflicting accounts of what happened to Count Pulaski's remains. While some accounts say he was buried at sea, accounts from the Wasp claim his remains were removed and taken to In 1853, construction of the Casimir Pulaski Monument in Monterrey Square in Savannah was started. The statue was dedicated on January 9, 1855. Pulaski's remains were brought from Greenwich Plantation and buried alongside the monument. And for possibly the first time in Georgia, a time capsule was also buried. It should be noted that shortly after Pulaski's death, the United States Congress on October 29, 1779, passed a resolution that a monument should be dedicated to him. It took over half a century, and the Savannah monument was the first to be erected in his honor. An 1805 Image of the monument to General Pulaski in Savannah, Georgia. From the Robert N. Dennis collection of stereoscopic views Scan by the New York Public Library Was the General a woman? The “Basically I couldn’t say anything about what I found until the final report came out,” Merbs told “Dr Burns said to me before I went in, ‘Go in and don’t come out screaming.’ She said study it very carefully and thoroughly and then let’s sit down and discuss it. I went in and immediately saw what she was talking about. “The skeleton is about as female as can be.” Statue of Casimir Pulaski (Kazimierz Pułaski) in Warka, Poland. Jimlaneyjr/ Wikimedia Another researcher, Virginia Hutton Estabrook, a Georgia Southern University professor of anthropology, told As Estabrook, pointed out, 20 years ago, DNA testing was nothing like it is today. But persistence paid off and researchers were able to confirm the skeleton is that of Casimir Pulaski through the mitochondrial DNA of Pulaski’s grandniece, known injuries and physical characteristics. The Smithsonian Institute funded the research. One question we might ask is this - Was Pulaski aware of being different from the men around him? The research team says, probably not. Estabrook says, “What we do know about Pulaski is that there were enough androgens (male hormones) happening in the body so that he had facial hair and male pattern baldness. Obviously, there was some genital development because we have his baptismal records and he was baptized as a son.” But historical accounts of Pulaski make sense now, say some researchers. Pulaski was portrayed by his contemporaries as being private and deeply driven, a fierce fighter and skilled horseman. He never married or had children. “I don’t think, at any time in his life, did he think he was a woman,” Merbs said. “I think he just thought he was a man, and something was wrong.” 80th Pulaski Day Parade in New York. It took place on October 1, 2017 W2k2 (CC BY-SA 3.0) The unexpected findings make perfect sense Generally, we think of human sexuality as two distinct categories of either male or female. But that isn't exactly right. Actually, from one to two percent of human beings exhibit biological sexual ambiguity so that physically they cannot be classified as exclusively male or exclusively female. This condition is known to modern science as Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH). According to a But does it really matter that Count Casimir Pulaski may have been intersex? Speaking to NBC, the New York Pulaski Day parade president, Richard Zawisny, said he was “a little shocked” by the news Pulaski may have been a woman or intersex, reports Pulaski, Virginia is located in Pulaski County. The town is named for Count Casimir Pulaski, a Polish-American hero of the War for Independence. IxieVerns (CC BY-SA 4.0) “But in this day and age,” he added, “I don’t think it will matter to most people.” Nothing about Pulaski's DNA can change the fact that he was as a valiant soldier and This journalist comes from Pulaski County, located in Southwest Virginia. When my husband and I moved back to Pulaski, one of the very first things I learned was the history behind the naming of the county. And yes, Count Pulaski Day is celebrated there every year, just as it is in other towns and counties in the United States. Casimir Pulaski is a truly unique American hero. This journalist comes from Pulaski County, located in Southwest Virginia. When my husband and I moved back to Pulaski, one of the very first things I learned was the history behind the naming of the county. And yes, Count Pulaski Day is celebrated there every year, just as it is in other towns and counties in the United States. Casimir Pulaski is a truly unique American hero.