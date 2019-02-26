By By Tim Sandle 2 hours ago in Science Vineti's digital software platform for advanced cell therapy management is leading to the standardization in cell and gene therapy clinical trials. The technology has been developed in partnership with Autolus Therapeutics. The platform is a configurable cloud-based platform designed to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. The configuration of the platform permits users to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for personalized therapies. Another advantage In terms of current application, Autolus are running four clinical programs in five hematological and one solid tumor indication. This approach combines T cell engineering to express pharmacological modulation of T cell activity together with programmed cytokine delivery within cells to overcome the limitations of typical cell therapies (avoiding the phenomenon of T cell exhaustion). He adds: “We are pleased that Vineti shares our sense of urgency to work with us to support our programs to meet clinical trial supply today and commercial demand in the future.” For such applications, Vineti’s digital platform supports Autolus and has been designed to assist with advances and expansion of the pipeline of therapies. The plan after the current project is for Vineti to seek regulatory registration and commercialization. A key application of the technology is with biotechnology. The Vineti's platform makes it possible for Autolus to track, trace, align, and simplify the complex treatment process that underlies each personalized cell therapy supply chain.The platform is a configurable cloud-based platform designed to expand patient access to life-saving cell and gene therapies. The configuration of the platform permits users to integrate logistics, manufacturing and clinical data for personalized therapies. Cell therapy (or cytotherapy) refers to the process by which cellular material is injected into a patient. This material is intact, living cells. As an example, T cells capable of fighting cancer cells via cell-mediated immunity. Such injections can occur during the course of immunotherapy.Another advantage is that the platform is the first cloud-based software platform, and one designed to help safely and efficiently move patient-based personalized therapies through clinical development and into mainstream medicine at scale.In terms of current application, Autolus are running four clinical programs in five hematological and one solid tumor indication. This approach combines T cell engineering to express pharmacological modulation of T cell activity together with programmed cytokine delivery within cells to overcome the limitations of typical cell therapies (avoiding the phenomenon of T cell exhaustion). According to Christopher Vann , who is the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Autolus: “At Autolus, we have a passionate focus on the unmet needs of our patients, and we are delighted to collaborate with Vineti to address the significant supply chain challenges inherent in delivering cell therapies and making them available to the patients who need them most.”He adds: “We are pleased that Vineti shares our sense of urgency to work with us to support our programs to meet clinical trial supply today and commercial demand in the future.”For such applications, Vineti’s digital platform supports Autolus and has been designed to assist with advances and expansion of the pipeline of therapies. The plan after the current project is for Vineti to seek regulatory registration and commercialization. More about cell therapy, Software, tcells, Immunology More news from cell therapy Software tcells Immunology