A new graphene face mask has just been released to the public. The mask filters out 98 percent of respiratory particles, which is a higher efficiency rating than N95 masks (which are rated at 95 percent).
The mask is called the Medicevo Graphene Face Mask
and it consists of embedded graphene netting. He mask matrix provides an electrostatic mesh to capture particles.
Graphene
The packaging for the Medicevo face masks.
is composed of a single, thin layer of graphite (itself an allotrope of carbon), which is layered as single atoms. The material is 100 times stronger than the strongest steel and a good conductor of electricity. Graphene is also transparent and flexible. This helps with the creating of breathable barrier layers in fabrics.
Graphene has antiviral properties in terms of inhibiting viruses. A report in Nano Today (“Can graphene take part in the fight against COVID-19?
”), published in 2020, finds the material provides a large contact area for the adsorption of virions and can inhibit them on contact, rendering them non-infectious. Carbon-based nanomaterials
appear adept at viral capture and inhibition.
In terms of filter face efficacy
Graphene promises a world of future applications, including super-fast electronics, ultra-sensitive sensors and incredibly durable materials – including face masks.
, the masks have been examined using American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) standards for Medical Face Masks - ASTM F2299(ASTM F2100). The masks have been evaluated for fifteen standard wear times.
The masks passed flammability testing and has scored a 4.2 out of 5 for differential breathability pressure. With size exclusion, the masks scored a 98 percent bacterial filter efficiency (against 0.3 micrometres) and a 96 percent particle filtration efficiency. Furthermore, the masks meet level two in terms of fluid resistance.
The mask also meets the European Union standard EN149:2001, reaching the classification for a ‘filter face piece’ (FFP) level 2.
Side view of the Medicevo Face Mask, showing the over-ear design. Modelled by Tim Sandle.
In terms of comfort, the masks have an innovative over-the-ear design, and they are cushioned so they feel comfortable when covering the nose and mouth. This reflects the mask being designed according to the 3D properties of the person wearing it.
The technology that has gone into the mask makes it one of the most effective items of personal protective equipment (PPE) available on the marketplace.
The masks retail for $39.95 for five masks.