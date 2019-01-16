By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science Large areas of permafrost around the world warmed significantly over the past decade, intensifying concerns about accelerated releases of heat-trapping methane and carbon dioxide as microbes decompose the thawing organic soils. The permafrost, especially in the Arctic, can be 1.6 kilometers (1.0 mile) deep, trapping large amounts of carbon in the frozen organic matter. Global warming - particularly in the Arctic regions - has increased the potential for thawing of the permafrost and the release of carbon dioxide and methane gasses. Even though scientists have done many studies on the thawing of permafrost in different regions, there has never been a Permafrost Sophie Ramis, AFP Permafrost is warming at a global scale The study was published in the journal To make their assessment, researchers monitored and analyzed boreholes in the Arctic, Antarctic and numerous mountain ranges around the globe for a period of 10 years. Boreholes in the European Alps, the Nordic countries, and central Asia represented data from mountain ranges. All the data was gathered from depths of greater than 10 meters (33 feet) so as to minimize the influence of seasonal temperature changes. Of the 154 borehole sites, 123 of them allowed for conclusions to be drawn for the entire decade, while the others were used to calculate and define any deviations. Across the vast landscape of the Northwest Territories (NWT), global warming is driving the thawing of the Arctic's permafrost, creating thaw slumps that can dramatically alter the landscape. NWT Geological Survey The most dramatic warming was seen in the Siberian Arctic, where temperatures in the deep permafrost increased by 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit. "There, in regions with more than 90 percent permafrost content, the soil temperature rose by an average of 0.30 degrees Celsius within ten years," reports first author Dr Boris Biskaborn, a member of the research group Polar Terrestrial Environmental Systems at the Potsdam facilities of the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. In Arctic regions with less than 90 percent permafrost, the frozen ground only warmed by 0.2 degrees Celsius on average. "In these regions, there is more and more snowfall, which insulates the permafrost in two ways, following the igloo principle: in winter the snow protects the soil from extreme cold, which on average produces a warming effect. In spring it reflects the sunlight and prevents the soil from being exposed to too much warmth, at least until the snow has completely melted away," Biskaborn explains. "This rate of warming suggests substantial change underway," said Ted Schuur, a permafrost expert at Northern Arizona University. "This is important and often overlooked news. We often don't think about what we can't see deep under the ground" The village of Shishmaref in N. Alaska, inhabited for 400 years, is facing evacuation due to rising temperatures, which are causing a reduction in sea ice, thawing of permafrost along the coast. NOAA Impacts of thawing permafrost Besides the most obvious impact - the release of vast amounts of carbon dioxide and methane - there are other concerns to take into account, especially for four million people living in Arctic permafrost areas. We have already seen the damages that thawing permafrost leaves behind. The buckling ground, holes, destabilized roads and bridges and buildings and homes shifting on their foundations. We can add ecosystems to the economic and infrastructure issues. Massive discharges of silt and sediments have been dumped into our rivers and coastal areas due to the melting permafrost, forcing families to move away in some communities. Coastal erosion of permafrost resulted in the complete destruction of this house in Shishmaref, Alaska. Massive discharges of silt and sediments have been dumped into our rivers and coastal areas due to the melting permafrost, forcing families to move away in some communities.So by adding this latest comprehensive study to the accumulated knowledge we have on climate change, including studies published in just the past week showing that the world's oceans have been warming at an accelerated rate, along with various other studies showing the rise in greenhouse gasses, it is all very worrisome.The Global Terrestrial Network for Permafrost (GTN-P) offers a web-based data management system, which was jointly developed by the Alfred Wegener Institute and the Iceland-based Arctic Portal, and was made possible by the financial support of the European Union.