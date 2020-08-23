By By Tim Sandle 36 mins ago in Science New research affirms earlier studies about the usefulness of studying wastewater samples for the novel coronavirus. Researchers took weekly samples through the early days of the pandemic and on into the more recent stages. Finding out more about the virus and its mechanisms for spreading is essential in the fight against the disease. SARS-CoV-2, With the new research, the team embarked upon what is referred to as wastewater-based epidemiology. This diagnostic process involves analyzing markers in a wastewater treatment plant to assess disease (in this case the coronavirus). To assess the water sample, three different PCR assays were used to detect severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) RNA. PCR is a reference to polymerase chain reaction. READ MORE: Tracking the virus: Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in human stools The data for the study was drawn from Virginia, U.S. The information picture reveals that overall concentrations of RNA increased from late March into early April, 2020. The researchers were able to create data patterns, both spatially and temporally and to draw up a method that is sensitive enough to track the incidence of small, localized outbreaks. The approach is The collected data indicates just how well the wastewater analysis data correlates with established data concerning outbreaks in the catchment area. The data not only reflects viral levels, it matches the viral rates over that time. hence studying wastewater samples provides a good indicator of the infectious rate of the virus; the different time points connected to the virus history (such as increasing or decreasing); and the effectiveness of preventative measures.Finding out more about the virus and its mechanisms for spreading is essential in the fight against the disease.SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus , is around one-hundredth the size of a cell. The virus has a genome formed of RNA. The group that the virus is form are called coronaviruses because of crown-like proteins on their surface. These spike proteins enable the virus to bind to receptors on human cells, as well as avian cells.With the new research, the team embarked upon what is referred to as wastewater-based epidemiology. This diagnostic process involves analyzing markers in a wastewater treatment plant to assess disease (in this case the coronavirus). To assess the water sample, three different PCR assays were used to detect severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) RNA. PCR is a reference to polymerase chain reaction. This is a bioscience method used to rapidly make millions to billions of copies of a specific genetic sample, enabling scientists to take a very small sample of material (in this case RNA) and amplify it to a large enough quantity to study it in detail.The data for the study was drawn from Virginia, U.S. The information picture reveals that overall concentrations of RNA increased from late March into early April, 2020. The researchers were able to create data patterns, both spatially and temporally and to draw up a method that is sensitive enough to track the incidence of small, localized outbreaks.The approach is set out in the journal Water Research, titled "COVID-19 Surveillance in Southeastern Virginia Using Wastewater-Based Epidemiology." More about Wastewater, Sewage, coronavirus, Covid19 Wastewater Sewage coronavirus Covid19