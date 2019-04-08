By By Karen Graham 34 mins ago in Science Glaciology experts have issued evidence that a large section of the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica, which is home to the British Antarctic Survey's Halley Research Station, is about break off. The resulting iceberg will be about 1,500 square kilometers (580 square miles) in size and be between 150 and 250 meters (492 and 820 feet) thick. Scientists have been following closely the Image taken January 23, 2019. NASA Earth Observatory The Halloween crack is also lengthening by nearly 4 kilometers a year. The fracture moving in a northward direction has only about 3 miles to go before reaching the Halloween crack. Calving of the iceberg not related to climate change Researchers from Northumbria University, in Newcastle upon Tyne, UK, in collaboration with scientists from ENVEO, a remote sensing company in Austria, have published research in the journal Professor Hilmar Gudmundsson of Northumbria explains: "I have been carrying out research in this area for more than 15 years and have been monitoring the growth of the cracks since they first emerged in 2012." Gudmundsson goes on to say that there has been a great deal of speculation over the cause of the movement seen in the ice shelf and this has, in turn, led to even more questions of what the impact of the calving event will have when it breaks away. "However," says Gudmundsson, "what many people do not realize is that this is a natural process and something which has happened time and again. We recognize that climate change is a serious problem which is having an impact around the world and particularly in the Antarctic. However, there is no indication from our research that this particular event is related to climate change. Halley VI research station will be relocating to a safer site on the Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica. Image from 2016. British Antarctic Survey What is causing the break-off? Actually, little is known about the processes that drive rift formation on the ice sheets prior to calving, or what controls the timing of these events, according to the research paper. Using data from observations made by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and data from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites, Jan De Rydt, and Hilmar Gudmundsson have built a model to describe the behavior of the floating ice platform. The team was able to reveal how stresses across the ice shelf are distributed, reports "It all fits together; it's a very compelling piece of work," says Gudmundsson, reports "There is no indication from oceanographic or atmospheric data that the climate is changing in the Brunt area," Dr. De Rydt told “The near-term future of Brunt Ice Shelf likely depends on where the existing rifts merge relative to the McDonald Ice Rumples,” said Joe MacGregor, a glaciologist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. NASA Earth Observatory According to the researchers, this also means that the loss of the Brunt Ice Shelf isn't expected to contribute to sea level rise. They base this claim on historical evidence. "Maps drawn by Shackleton and Wordie during their expedition to the Brunt Ice Shelf in 1915 show that, at that time, the ice shelf was quite extended," says Gudmundsson. 