The finding that the South Pole is warming faster than any other place on Earth comes from Ohio University. This is attributed to natural tropical climate variability, which is the product of rises in the level of greenhouse gas.
A sign of the extent of warming has been found with studies in the waters. Under glaciers some extremely warm waters have been recorded. In one case the level recorded was more than two degrees above freezing, relating to the water flow beneath the Thwaites Glacier
, which is part of the Western Antarctic Ice Sheet.
There are various forces at work, impacting upon Antarctica and affecting the rise in temperature. For example
, a combination of seasonal temperature rises together with the steady destruction of sea ice is leading to increases in the biological productivity of the seas around Antarctica. This happens through processes that extract carbon from the atmosphere and store it within the deep ocean.
Melting ice
NASA Earth Observatory map by Lauren Dauphin, using Reference Elevation Model of Antarctica (REMA) data from the Polar Geospatial Center at the University of Minnesota.
NASA
As well as warming oceans, the Southern Ocean is also the starting point of global sea level rises, which are the product of melting ice.
Within the twenty-first century, based on what has happened around Antarctica alone, it is predicted that global sea level might rise
up to three times as much as it did in the previous century, according to state-of-the-art computer models from around the world. While there has been a 19 centimeter rise in sea levels across the past 100 years, the extent of the Antarctic ice-loss may lead to up to 58 centimeter within this century.
Significant losses of ice, for instance have been observed in relation to Pine Island, which is Antarctica's largest glacier. With the glacier, the fast-flowing central trunk has decreased by about a factor of five
since 2007.
Mountain range in Antarctica
euphro (CC BY-SA 2.0)
The factors accounting for the rise in seas levels are he thermal expansion of the ocean water under global warming and melting of mountain glaciers.
From white to green
A related climatic issue impacting on Antarctica is the transformation of the visage
from snow-topped white to a microscopic triggered green. With this, models predict how the levels of microscopic algae will increase. Greater levels of blooming across the surface of snow along the Antarctic Peninsula coast will see the formation of 'green snow', and this phenomenon (which is beginning to appear already) is predicted to spread across the region as global temperatures increase.
The green scum shown in this image is the worst algae bloom Lake Erie has experienced in decades. Vibrant green filaments extend out from the northern shore.
Jesse Allen and Robert Simmon
Algae also emit carbon (as part of the photosynthetic process), and at the predicted rate of expansion this is anticipated to generate a carbon sink of around 479 tonnes per year.
New warming rates
With the Ohio research
, the climate scientists have discovered that between 1989 and 2018, the South Pole has warmed by approximately 1.8 degrees Celsius over the past 30 years. This equates to a rate of 0.6 degrees Celsius per decade. It is this level of warming which is stands as some three times above the global average.
Robert Swan and his son, Barney will begin an expedition to the South Pole in November, relying only on renewable technologies.
2041 Climate Force
This level of temperature increase connects strongly with human-triggered (or anthropogenic) warming. Such data signals the importance of concerted global action to address global warming.
Research paper
The new research has been published in
the journal Nature Climate Change
. The research paper is titled “Record warming at the South Pole during the past three decades.”
