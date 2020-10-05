By By Tim Sandle 31 mins ago in Science Schistosomiasis (or bilharzia) is a neglected tropical disease, and the one that that causes significant ill-health effects to millions of people. The disease is caused by a parasitic worm. The parasites that cause the disease are found in types of freshwater snails (the species of snail varies). The primary risk is when the infectious form of the parasite (cercariae) emerge from the snail into the water (inside the snail the parasite multiplies hundreds of times). A person becomes infected when their skin comes in contact with contaminated freshwater, and the parasitic worm enters the skin through penetration. The video below provides more information about the disease and its associated risks: Transmission from person-to-person takes place when those suffering from schistosomiasis contaminate freshwater sources with their excreta. If the feces contains parasite eggs, these will hatch in water, leading to another cycle of infection. Anatomy of the disease The disease is caused by parasitic flatworms called schistosomes. The worst effects of the parasitic infection include debilitating illnesses like organ failure or cancer. The life-cyle of the disease is complex and it is hard to remove; this based on the ability of the parasite to change its form through The worms that cause schistosomiasis live in fresh water, such as: ponds lakes rivers reservoirs canals Typically, the urinary tract or the intestines become infected. The a high temperature (fever) above 38 degrees Celsius an itchy, red, blotchy and raised rash a cough diarrhoea muscle and joint pain abdominal (tummy) pain a general sense of feeling unwell Why is the disease ‘neglected’? Perhaps the simple reason why schistosomiasis is classed as a neglected disease is because it is not a disease associated with high-income countries. The disease mainly afflicts poorer communities in Africa, Asia, and South America. There are global efforts however, co-ordinated by the World Health Organization is promoting efforts. In addition, the process of urbanization, pollution, and the destruction of snail habitat i shelping to lower exposure rates. These issues aside, more funding is needed if the disease is to be tackled with a view to eradication. The extraordinarly life of a parasite Laurence CHU, AFP The primary mechanism fort reducing infection involves targeted treatment of people with praziquantel (preventive chemotherapy). This requires the regular treatment of at-risk groups. New research A laboratory technician works on coronavirus samples at "Fire Eye" laboratory in Wuhan STR, STR, AFP The The scientists tested this out on infected mice, with encouraging results that might help to combat the neglected tropical disease. The second study, also published in Science, is headed : "Large-scale RNAi screening uncovers therapeutic targets in the parasite Schistosoma mansoni." In this piece of research, a potential way to eliminate the parasite as detected. Scientists found a gene required for gut development that, when knocked out through RNA interference, confers reduced pathology in an animal model. By deactivating genes in sequence, the researchers succeeded in identifying 250 significant genes that are vital for survival. They also identified two essential protein kinases that might be targetable by drugs. Each week we consider a topic of interest relating to each of the core fields in science, presenting an important subject in the form of a digestible read.