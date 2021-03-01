Shown in blue on the image is a map of the dark matter found within the MACS cluster. This is a NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image of the galaxy cluster MACS J0717.5+3745. This cluster was part of a study of 72 galaxy cluster collisions which determined that dark matter interacts with other dark matter even less than previously thought.

NASA, ESA, D. Harvey (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Switzerland), R. Massey (Durham U