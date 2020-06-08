Essential Science: New speed record achieved for a soft robot

By By Tim Sandle 46 mins ago in Science Recent months have seen several advances in the field of soft and micro-robots, with new speeds being accomplished for both flat surfaces and through water. These developments open up opportunities for new applications. Looking to animals Researchers based at North Carolina University have made a step-forwards in soft robotics, drawing inspiration from the animal kingdom. The reference point for the development is the biomechanics of cheetahs. A close-up view of a Cheetah Acinonyx jubatus cub. Muhammad Mahdi Karim (GNU License) The examination of the big cats enabled technologists to construct a special form of soft robot that is capable of moving relatively quickly on solid surfaces (at 2.7 body lengths per second). With the flat surface a new record speed for soft robot has been achieved. Progress has also been made with the rate that a robot moves up a sharp incline. In addition to land, the robot can move relatively speedily through water. With both land and water, the robots are capable of speeds far faster than seen with previous generations of soft robots. In addition, the soft robots (which are just 7 centimeters in length) have the capability to grab objects either delicately, in the case of easily damaged materials; or, where there are heavy objects, with sufficient strength. The two variables of finesse and strength are achieved by a dual-mode on the robot. This mode enables the controller to switch between either state rapidly by pumping air into channels. The channels are aligned within the soft, silicone robot. Further research will attempt to get robots to move faster across uneven terrain, such as pebbles or wood chips. The more surfaces a robot can overcome, the better the application in terms of search-and-rescue operations. The animal-inspired robot research has been Improving robot movement Using techniques from the world of film making, researchers have developed an algorithm based on discrete elastic rods (DER) in order to animate free-flowing objects. The importance of the DER technique is that it can predict hundreds of movements in less than one second. The Making soft robots even more flexible For the application of robots to be improved, many types of robots need to become more flexible (such as harnessing elastic properties to overcome the restrictions with structural rigidity). Flexibility also impinges on the creation of micro-robots, since The robot named Alter 3, on display at the Barbican, London. The concern of the Japanese researchers was that the flexibility of many current robots is limited through the necessary inclusion of rigid sensors, which are central to the control of each machine. To overcome this, the technologists embedded sensors into a robot which provided far more flexibility, paving the way for soft robots to become more resilient. This would mean that robots could help to improve wearable devices or have a greater application within the biomedical field. These developments are of importance, given the growth with the use and application of robots. The more improvements to micro- and soft robots, the greater the range of uses. Soft robots have enormous potential for a wide spectrum of applications, ranging from minimally invasive surgical tools and exoskeletons to warehouse grippers and video game add-ons. One of the main applications for soft and micro-robots is with examining hard to reach areas, such as inside pipework. Another important application is with rescue robots, where robots can be directed to area where it is too dangerous for people to enter or where the use of a drone would not yield the necessary image clarity.