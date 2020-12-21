By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Science A special type of atomic clock has been developed to keep time even more precisely. The new concept deploys entangled atoms. A useful application with the clock will be with the detection of dark matter and the effect of gravity upon time. Current generations of atomic clocks cool atoms to near absolute zero temperature by slowing them with lasers. The measurements are made by creating atomic fountains within a microwave-filled cavity. One example is the In nuclear physics, nuclear fusion is a reaction in which two or more atomic nuclei come close enough to form one or more different atomic nuclei and subatomic particles (neutrons and/or protons). The difference in mass between the products and reactants is manifested as the release of large amounts of energy. Despite the advances made to date, atomic clocks can be approved. This is based on atomic clocks more accurately measuring atomic vibrations. To develop the technology scientists needed to work out what effect gravity has upon the passage of time. This includes wrestling the conundrum whether time itself changes as the universe ages. In terms of improvement, the MIT clock provides improved precision to the level of one second better than current technology. This improvement arises because according to quantum mechanics, as an atom is measured it will behave much like spinning a coin and calling 'heads' or 'tails', It is only by flipping the coin multiple times that the collected data can be used to make the correct probabilities. The researchers speculate that if the new generation atomic clocks are adapted to assess entangled atoms the overall timing would improve such that, across the entire age of the universe, the clocks would only run less than 100 milliseconds off. In other words, time keeping of immense precision. The new approach assesses multiple atoms so that the average is assessed at one time point, which significantly increases the accuracy. Or, to put it another way, imagine a pair of particles are generated. Here the individual quantum states of each particle are indefinite until they are measured. With the act of measuring one particle, this determines the result of measuring the other particle, even when the two particles are at a distance from each other. The MIT clock is based around 350 atoms. The main complexity with developing the MIT atomic clock was with the process used to cool the atoms and the method used to trap them, which required to use of a special optical cavity composed of two mirrors. This effectively quantumly entangles the atoms. In this state a laser is then used to assess the average frequency. As to what the new atomic clock will be used for, this includes helping scientists to solve such theoretical imponderables as considering when the universe ages, does the speed of light change? Another inquiry is with considering the extent that a charge of an electron changes. Both of these areas are impossible to answer with current technology. Research paper The research has been Essential Science This article forms part of Digital Journal's long-running Essential Science series, where new research relating to wider science stories of interest are presented on a weekly basis. Last week we considered research into the Solar System in terms of mapping the quickest path through. In other words, a new map outlining what is described as the The week before we looked at technological solutions for Atomic clocks are established as the most precise timekeepers created. Atomic clocks work by deploying lasers to measure the vibrations of atoms (electromagnetic signals). By atoms oscillating at a constant frequency it enables precise movements of time to be recorded. 