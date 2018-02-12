Essential Science: Nanotechnology provides antimalarial drug

The new medicine comes from the University of Liverpool and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. With the new breakthrough the scientists have utilized nanotechnology in order to improve the delivery of an existing antimalarial drug called atovaquone. This is through a novel injectable format, which allows the drug to maintain blood concentration of the drug for several weeks following the application of a single dose.
Nanotechnology involves
the manipulation of matter at an atomic, molecular, and supramolecular scale. This forms part of the evolving field of nanomedicine, which focuses on the treatment of disease in the human body.
The type of nanotechnology used is solid drug nanoparticles. These are a type of nanotechnology that enhances drug exposure and improves the treatment or prevention of several diseases, including malaria.
Malaria is an infectious disease of animals (including humans), as Digital Journal’s Essential Science
has previously discussed. The disease is caused by parasitic microorganisms (Plasmodium
). The parasites are transmitted into the body via a bite from an infected mosquito into bloodstream. The parasites enter the liver and then infect the organ. New parasites then enter the bloodstream, which triggers the symptoms
of malaria such as fever. The disease, when left untreated, is invariably fatal.
The approach differs from conventional malaria treatments which are by oral doses of tablets. The downside with tablets is that they can cause complications. Moreover, to be effective, patients need to take tablets daily. Non-adherence negatively effects the success of the medication.
With the nanotechnology, the particle administered are very tiny at just 1/500th the width of human hair. These particles are, however, effective and provide experimentally demonstrable long-acting injectable effects. With the experiment, mice were tested. The mice injected with the nanomedicine were fully protected from the malaria parasite.
Specifically, the mice were treated
with the medication and then intravenously exposed to the malarial parasite Plasmodium berghei
sporozoites (a motile spore-like stage in the life cycle). The mice were then monitored for 42 days for parasites, and if none were seen they were deemed to be protected.
The next step is to move towards human trials. Commenting on the research, the lead scientist Professor Steve Rannard said
: “The ability of this nanomedicine to protect from infection by malaria may provide an additional tool in the global arsenal used to combat malaria in non-immune travelers and ultimately people who live in endemic areas of the world.”
He adds: “Since atovaquone is already licensed for use in humans and the nanomedicine contains ingredients already used in other medicines, it could be enter clinical trials within a very short timescale.”
The research has been published in
the journal Nature Communications
. The research is titled “Long-acting injectable atovaquone nanomedicines for malaria prophylaxis.”
In an alternative nanotechnology study, profiled by Digital Journal
, German researchers have developed a test that examines for the presence of the malaria parasite in the blood. This research is based on the premise that the earlier that a patient can be diagnosed the better, since the earlier treatment can start then the greater the chance there is of the treatment being successful.
