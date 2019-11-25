By By Tim Sandle 44 mins ago in Science Is out mental sharpness connected with inflammation in the body, in that inflammation causes mental sluggishness? New research suggests there is a connection between the physiological state of the body and brain function. Link between this mental fog and inflammation The new study clearly demonstrates how inflammation leads to a negative impact on the brain's readiness to reach and maintain an alert state. A new study honed in on the brain circuitry responsible for upgrading or downgrading pain signals, likening the mechanism to how a home thermostat controls room temperature Fred TANNEAU, AFP/File For the supporting experiments, these looked at the area of the brain linked to visual attention. The study involved taking a set of 20 young male subjects. The volunteers were administered a salmonella typhoid vaccine. One effect of the vaccine is to trigger temporary inflammation. With some additional studies, water was administered as a placebo (with each subject being unaware as to what the test vaccine contained). After this, each subject was tested for cognitive responses. The test involved the subjects viewing simple images on a computer screen a few hours following the injection. During this time, their brain activity was measured to assess the level of attention tests by using electroencephalography (EEG). The level of inflammation was assessed via a blood test. Attentiveness was assessed by considering: "Alerting" which involves reaching and maintaining an alert state. "Orienting" which involves selecting and prioritising useful sensory information. "Executive control", which is used to resolving what to pay attention to when available information is conflicting. The brain was shown to Brain preserved in formaldehyde. By Gaetan Lee (CC BY 2.0) Research implications Dr Ali Mazaheri points out that the research, by identifying a specific critical process within the brain that is clearly affected when inflammation is present, new detection regimes can be established and potential new treatment options developed for those with mental health issues. This will require further testing and assessment. Research paper The research findings have been The Brainprint system creates 'unhackable' brain scans to replace passwords Jonathan Cohen / Binghamton University 