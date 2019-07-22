The causes of anorexia nervosa are complicated. While the psychiatric nature has been well studied
, researchers remain concerned that treatment success rates remain relatively low. To examine whether there are any identifiable genetic causes for this condition, researchers from King’s College, London, analysed data relating to 16,992 cases of anorexia (contrasted against 55,525 controls) drawn from 17 countries found in North America, Europe and Australasia.
Those with anorexia submitted their DNA through the Anorexia Nervosa Genetics Initiative or the eating disorders working group of the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium.
There were three interesting findings from the analysis. The first was that there is a genetic basis of anorexia nervosa and this overlaps with metabolic (including glycemic), lipid (fats), and anthropometric (body measurement) traits. The second finding is that the identified genetic basis of anorexia nervosa is also associated with other psychiatric disorders including obsessive-compulsive disorder, depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia.
The third finding is that the genetic factors linked with anorexia nervosa similarly influence physical activity. This may explain why people with anorexia nervosa seek to be highly active.
In all, the scientists pinpointed eight genes that linked anorexia to anxiety, depression and obsessive compulsive disorder.
According to lead researcher Dr Gerome Breen
: “Our study shows metabolic differences may also contribute to the development of the disorder. Furthermore, our analyses indicate that the metabolic factors may play nearly or just as strong a role as purely psychiatric effects.”
Furthermore, the researchers connected this, and other, psychiatric illnesses to gut bacteria via the “gut-brain axis”. This refers to how the trillions of organisms that make up the gut microbiome
can interact with our nervous systems via different pathways like neurotransmitter signalling. When the ideal balance of gut bacteria are disrupted, this can trigger different physiological changes.
The outcome suggests that the changing gut microbiome affects
metabolism, hunger, and satiety, and researchers are continuing to examine how the balance of organisms that we are host to impact upon health and wellbeing. Greater insights here can assist with recovery programs and with selecting appropriate food types as part of the recovery process.
Implications
The new findings in relation to anorexia nervosa – that the disease should be considered to be a hybrid 'metabo-psychiatric disorder', mean that the disease may have other underlying causes, could go some way towards explaining why traditional ways used to treat the condition (like cognitive interventions or psychotherapy) are not always successful with all patients.
The data will also be of value for developing metabolism-based therapies, or for helping to spot those at risk of relapse. In other words, treatments for the disorder may need to go beyond psychotherapy, and encompass diet, focused on how to recreate a healthy gut microbiome.
Research paper
The research has been published in
the journal Nature Genetics
, under the title “Genome-wide association study identifies eight risk loci and implicates metabo-psychiatric origins for anorexia nervosa.”
