Essential science: Google is running cold fusion experiments

Researchers working at Google (together with academic institutions) are re-opening the so-called “cold case” of cold fusion. This is for an energy sources, which could also benefit other areas of science and technology.
The Google scientists are making the case that those who dismiss work on cold fusion are doing so prematurely cold fusion could become the key to future power sources. This is despite there never having been any reproducible experimental evidence for cold fusion.
The idea of cold fusion is enticing – a clean, reliable energy source that won't run out any time soon would solve our energy problems and revolutionize the world. But is this possible?
What is cold fusion?
Cold fusion is a hypothesized type of nuclear reaction taking place at room temperature (hence the reference to ‘cold and contrasting to the "hot" fusion which papers within stars or as part of hydrogen bombs). There is currently no accepted theoretical model that would allow cold fusion to occur, and when attempted results have not been reproducible.
A typical plasma in the MAST spherical tokamak machine at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy in the UK. The image shows the main plasma as the sphere in the center of the image. The elongations at the top and bottom are extensions to the plasma where it flows to ring-shaped "diverters" at the top and bottom of the reactor. Diverters help shape the plasma, as well as clear it of heavier impurities and fusion ash.
Culham Centre for Fusion Energy.
In general, cold fusion describes a form of energy generated when hydrogen interacts with various metals like nickel and palladium. The following video delves into the process:
Cold fusion should not be confused with studies into fusion in general, such as those conducted by NASA, or to nuclear fission. Fission, which creates huge amounts of heat by splitting larger atoms into smaller atoms (as with today’s nuclear reactors). Fusion, in contrast, is about creating vast amounts of energy by fusing atoms of hydrogen together.
The closest the world has come to cold fusion was back in 1989, when two men claimed to have discovered the energy of the future. These were Stanley Pons and Martin Fleischmann, in a paper titled “Electrochemically induced nuclear fusion of deuterium”. The two used palladium, a rare metal, as a key ingredient to separate hydrogen from deuterium. While a level of success was reported, many scientists criticized what was seen as a lack of thoroughness as well as the quality of the work. Further, many scientists tried to replicate the experiment with the few details available, and without success. The idea stalled.
Then in 1997, the Joint European Torus (located in Oxford, U.K.) managed to return 60 percent of the energy it consumed under cold conditions. This remains the best attempt at cold fusion energy production.
In nuclear physics, nuclear fusion is a reaction in which two or more atomic nuclei come close enough to form one or more different atomic nuclei and subatomic particles (neutrons and/or protons). The difference in mass between the products and reactants is manifested as the release of large amounts of energy.
Kjerish
Due to the controversy around cold fusion research, articles about cold fusion are rarely published in peer-reviewed mainstream scientific journals. Some scientists continue to explore the potential, but due to the stigma around the term ‘cold fusion’ the preference is to use phrases like ‘low-energy nuclear reactions’ or ‘condensed matter nuclear science’.
It came to light in June 2019, reported by the Financial Times, that Brad Pitt, Steve Jobs' widow, and Britain's best-known fund manager have invested in a fringe nuclear energy startup - focused on cold fusion – which was valued at close to $1 billion. The investors were seeking to help crack the technology and with it the promise of endless and cheap energy.
Google studiesAs reported by Physics World, Google together with several research institutes in the U.S. is reported to have reopened what they call the “cold case” of cold fusion. Despite the many failures to observe cold fusion, the scientists contend that the case is not yet closed, and that cold fusion energy is indeed achievable. Google are investing $10 million into the project and there are thirty scientists involved.
So far, Google researchers believe they have made advances in measurement and materials-science techniques which pave the way for more detailed energy research (this is outlined in the paper “Revisiting the cold case of cold fusion”, published in May 2019). The outcome is a new insight into new insights into highly hydrided metals (metals which have been bonded to hydrogen to form a new compound) and low-energy nuclear reactions.
Nuclear energy plant in Germany.
philippe leroyer/flickr
Such analysis of how hydrogen is absorbed by palladium is something that is relevant to energy storage, catalysis and sensing, meaning that the researcher may not unearth the secret to cold fusion but they cold create applied research that is beneficial to other fields of energy generation and storage.
However, Frank Close, a theoretical physicist at the University of Oxford, U.K. is challenging the value of the research states: “There is no theoretical reason to expect cold fusion to be possible, and a vast amount of well-established science that says it should be impossible.” Thaw probability of atoms fusing at much lower temperatures is thought to be incredibly small.
Google researchers are not necessarily holding out much hope either. According to a separate [i]Nature[/i] editorial: “the project might help responsible research in this general area to become less taboo, even if the chances of achieving cold fusion still look extremely remote.
Essential Science
This is what I saw yesterday. The big galaxy is being massively distorted. The big arc on top is what's called a "lens", but this is the size of the galaxy itself. It's solid matter, from the look of it. That, you don't see on TV.
Sloan Digital Sky Survey
This article is part of Digital Journal's regular Essential Science columns. Each week Tim Sandle explores a topical and important scientific issue. Last week the topic was world’s first artificial intelligence created universe simulation to examine the effect of dark energy on an expanding universe.
The week before, we learned about the development of so-called 'Universal Memory', which has the potential to replace Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and flash drives. The new computer memory system will lead to ultra-low energy consumption.