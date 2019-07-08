Essential science: Google is running cold fusion experiments

A typical plasma in the MAST spherical tokamak machine at the Culham Centre for Fusion Energy in the UK. The image shows the main plasma as the sphere in the center of the image. The elongations at the top and bottom are extensions to the plasma where it flows to ring-shaped "diverters" at the top and bottom of the reactor. Diverters help shape the plasma, as well as clear it of heavier impurities and fusion ash.

Culham Centre for Fusion Energy.