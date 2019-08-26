By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Science Carbon atoms are of great importance for science, being able to form a variety of three-dimensional configurations. These allotropes are structurally different and have several key industrial uses. The new molecules are called cyclo[18]carbon, which is a reference to the creation of a circular molecule formed from 18 carbon atoms. The spherical nature of the shape has been confirmed using an atomic force microscope. A new allotrope of carbon The cyclo[18]carbon represents a new allotrope of carbon - elementally identical to other forms of carbon but structurally very different, The cyclocarbon has been challenging to create because most attempts have created something highly reactive and therefore unstable. This arises because atoms are typically double-bonded with each other. In recent decades, many more allotropes, or forms of carbon, have been discovered and researched including ball shapes such as buckminsterfullerene (a sixty-carbon atom form that has high electronic affinity) and sheets such as graphene. Ultra-high vacuum scanning tunneling microscopy image of a point defect in graphene that has been epitaxially grown on 6H-SiC(0001) Argonne National Laboratory READ MORE: Samsung is developing a graphene battery for its smartphones Synthesis process With the new research, NASA For this process the researchers began with a larger molecule C24O6 and then proceeded to remove a pair of carbon and oxygen atoms (C=O) at a time, by deploying a high-vacuum chamber (a process called induced atom manipulation). Following the removal of six carbon monoxide molecules, a cyclo[18]carbon was created. The new molecule has been assessed as thermodynamically stable. The synthesis process is described in the following video: The analysis of the high-powered microscopic image reveals that each of the atoms in the C-18 ring are both triple- and single-bonded (the image analysis showed there were defined positions of alternating triple and single bonds). This is key to what this spherical form of carbon might be used for – as a semiconductor. In this way the cyclocarbon would have some similar properties to graphene. Further research is required to assess the stability of this novel molecule and to determine the extent that it can be transformed into something practically useful, such as a molecular-sized transistor (this could be anew generation of molecular-scale electronic components). The research could open up a path for the synthesis of other carbon allotropes and carbon-rich materials, each formed from the coalescence of cyclocarbon molecules. Research paper The new study has been published in the journal Science. The research paper is titled “An sp-hybridized molecular carbon allotrope, cyclo[18]carbon.” Essential Science CRISPR - revolutionary new tool to cut and splice DNA. Illustration courtesy of Jennifer Doudna/UC Berkeley This article is part of Digital Journal's regular Essential Science columns. Each week Tim Sandle explores a topical and important scientific issue. 