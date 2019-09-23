Scientists are working on an efficient means
for converting carbon dioxide into sustainable liquid fuels. This includes fuels that can be used with the types of transportation that are likely to be difficult to electrify, such as airplanes, ships, and freight trains. This has come about as a collaboration between researchers based at Stanford University, U.S., and the Technical University of Denmark.
In addition, the new approach, based on the artificial electrochemical re-use of carbon dioxide, obviates the need to bury the greenhouse gas underground.
Research process
To develop their method, the scientists took stock of how earlier devices succeeded and failed in carbon dioxide electrolysis. Building on earlier success stories was key to the current research. This showed, for example, how the efficiency of electrocatalysts can be maximized by offsetting the well-known mismatch of optimal conditions for electrocatalysts between the anode (normally alkaline) and the cathode (generally acidic).
Electrocatalysts
Electrocatalysts are
a specific form of catalysts that function at electrode surfaces or may be the electrode surface itself. This means, an electrocatalyst is like a catalyst but it involves some electrical current. The flow of electric charge is through a conductor. A key example is a fuel cell, where engineers can essentially burn hydrogen and oxygen and make electricity.
Research outcomes
The research demonstrates how electricity and an Earth-abundant catalyst can convert carbon dioxide into energy-rich carbon monoxide, in a way that is more efficient than is possible with any conventional method (using nickel-based catalysts). The new method relies on a catalyst called cerium oxide (an oxide of the rare-earth metal cerium
), and it is the catalyst that drives the efficiency in that the catalyst is far more resistant to breaking down.
The role of the catalyst
is with stripping oxygen from carbon dioxide to produce carbon monoxide gas. The produce carbon monoxide can then be converted into a range of liquid fuels. This includes a form of synthetic diesel and a type of jet fuel. Other products can also be produced, such as synthetic gas and plastics. Each of these is carbon-neutral.
Commenting on the research, lead scientist William Chueh (Stanford) said: “We showed we can use electricity to reduce carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide with 100 percent selectivity and without producing the undesired byproduct of solid carbon.”
The efficiency of the new method, which stands at over fifty percent, was assessed using X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy
(a surface-sensitive quantitative spectroscopic technique that measures the elemental composition at the parts per thousand range).
Key advantages
The advantage of developing processes to manufacture sustainable liquid fuels is that this uses the existing gasoline and diesel infrastructure, such as engines, pipelines, and petrol stations. This type of fuel also provides an alternative path to the consideration of electrification of aircraft, which brings with it a big complication in terms of the high weight of batteries.
Research paper
The new research has been published in
the journal Nature Energy
. The research paper is titled “Selective high-temperature CO2 electrolysis enabled by oxidized carbon intermediates.”
