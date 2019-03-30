Endolysin technology looks set to replace antibiotics

The biotechnology company Micreos has raised €30 Million in funding for endolysin technology, a medical technology that could be set to replace antibiotics and overcome some of the challenges of antimicrobial resistance.
Based in The Netherlands, Micreos will use its new funding to accelerate the development of its endolysin technology. A proportion of the funds are earmarked for the clinical development program of endolysin XZ.700 plus the U.S. launch of the company's breakthrough over-the-counter Gladskin product for eczema.
One of the biggest health challenges facing the world’s population is with the shortage of antimicrobial compounds. This has situation has steadily arisen due to the over-prescribing of antibiotics and other antimicrobials by medics. It has also arisen as a consequence of bacterial resistance, or with the transfer of genetic material, to one or more antimicrobial compound. Where resistance occurs in relation to more than one compound, this is referred to as multi-drug resistance and the inability to always effective challenge such organisms presents a particular risk to vulnerable members of the population, such as the elderly, the young and the immunocompromised.
Endolysins are hydrolytic enzymes produced by bacteriophages (viruses that infect bacteria). Bacteriophages kill bacteria by latching onto their cell walls and then injecting their DNA inside so that new phages can be produced inside the cell. So that the bacterial cell opens to let the new phages out, this is accomplished by an endolysin enzyme, which breaks open the bacterial cell wall and kills the bacterium in the process.
Micreos’ Staphefekt™ SA.100, is the world’s first endolysin approved for human use. It selectively targets the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus, which is a major trigger of eczema and other inflammatory skin conditions. The new compound helps to restore the balance of the skin microbiome, which is linked to a reduction in symptoms of eczema.
Commenting on the new funding, Micreos CEO Mark Offerhaus states: “This funding from existing and new investors will advance the adoption of our endolysin technology and help us reach the millions who stand to benefit. We are exploring partnerships to further accelerate the commercialization of our technology.”